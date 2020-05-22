World Goth Day 2020 Date and Significance: Know the History and Celebrations Related to the Observance

World Goth Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Every year on May 22, World Goth Day is celebrated. Originated first in the United Kingdom, the day eventually made its way to be recognised across the world and acknowledge the subcultural aspects of the Goth subculture. Some of you might be aware of the black-clad subculture where others aren’t. To those who are not, let us tell you, it involves lots of blacks, most of the time. But there is so much more than that. In this article, we will explore more about this subculture. On World Goth Day 2020, here we bring you the date, significance, history and celebrations related to the global observance observed in the month of May. Funny and Dark Goth Memes, Jokes and GIFs That Will Brighten Your Lives!

World Goth Day 2020 Date

World Goth Day is observed on May 22. Originated in the United Kingdom in 2009, by BBC Radio 6DJs Cruel Britannia and Martin Oldgoth, It was them who decided May 22 would be the day each year to observe World Goth Day. Ever since then, the day is observed globally.

World Goth Day History, Significance and Celebrations

The gothic subculture blossomed during the early 1980s as an offshoot of the post-punk scene in the UK. It culminated a new musical genre of the same name. Aside from music, the scene is heavily influenced by fashion, literature, the fetish scene and Victorian styling. World Goth Day is observed to celebrate the gothic subcultures. The official site for World Goth Day defines it as “a day where the goth scene gets to celebrate its own being, and an opportunity to make its presence known to the rest of the world.”

Events are held around countries showcasing Goth in all its brilliance for other like-minded individuals. Aspects of the culture such as fashion, music and art are celebrated by fashion shows, art exhibitions and music performances. Some have also taken on a charity aspect with events in countries supporting favoured charities built to support and uplift subcultures. Although this year’s celebration is bound to be different, Goth Day 2020 observation is sure to go virtual, with people sharing their thoughts and supports to subcultures.