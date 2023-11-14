World Kindness Day 2023 will be celebrated on November 13. This annual commemoration is focused on encouraging more people to appreciate and practice the extremely underrated act of kindness. While kindness has always been a strength that very few resilient people practice every day, in the day and age of social media, it has become increasingly difficult to find random acts of kindness. World Kindness Day aims to help more people to turn back to their roots and practice kindness. Every year, the celebration of World Kindness Day revolves around a dedicated theme that helps us to focus on key areas. As we prepare to celebrate World Kindness Day 2023, here is everything you need to know: World Kindness Day 2023 theme, how to celebrate World Kindness Day 2023 and more. World Kindness Day 2023: Quotes, Images and Thoughts on Kindness To Share on This Special Day.

When is World Kindness Day 2023?

World Kindness Day 2023 will be celebrated on November 13. This annual commemoration was introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, a coalition of nations' kindness NGOs.

World Kindness Day 2023 Theme

The celebration of World Kindness Day focuses on a dedicated theme and is celebrated by focusing on propagating a key message and highlighting kindness in one key area. World Kindness Day 2023 theme is The Importance of Kindness in Child Development. This theme is more important than ever in the current time when more and more kids are being exposed to the unkind world and its repercussions - which will surely impact their purview of humanity and empathy. World Smile Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Aims To Spread Kindness With a Smile.

Kindness does not just have a short-term feel-good impact, it impacts one’s behaviour, development and emotional intelligence in the long run as well. The celebration of ​​World Kindness Day helps more people understand the strength behind choosing kindness and encourages more and more people to choose kindness. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy ​​World Kindness Day 2023!

