Every year, World Poetry Day is celebrated on March 21 with the aim of supporting linguistic diversity through poetic expression. The day was declared by UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in 1999. The original UNESCO declaration says the day was established to "give fresh recognition and impetus to national, regional, and international poetry movements". The special day encourages people to understand the importance of poetic devices and increases the opportunity for endangered languages to be heard. As we celebrate World Poetry Day 2023, here's all you need to know about the World Poetry Day 2023 Date, the history and significance of the day and more.

World Poetry Day 2023 Date

World Poetry Day 2023 will be celebrated on March 21.

World Poetry Day History

In 1999, UNESCO first adopted March 21 as World Poetry Day during its 30th General Conference in Paris. The day was formed with the aim of supporting linguistic diversity through poetic expression and increasing the opportunity for endangered languages to be heard. World Poetry Day is a perfect day that honours poets, revive oral traditions of poetry recitals, promotes the reading, writing, and teaching of poetry, fosters the convergence between poetry and other arts such as theatre, dance, music, painting, and raises the visibility of poetry in the media.

World Poetry Day Theme and Significance

As poetry continues to bring people together across continents. The purpose of World Poetry Day is to promote the reading, writing, publishing, and teaching of poetry throughout the world. In every culture, poetry speaks to our common humanity and our shared values, transforming the simplest of poems into a powerful catalyst for dialogue and peace. World Poetry Day celebrates one of humanity’s most treasured forms of cultural and linguistic expression and identity.

