If you regularly follow space updates, new space tech, then the next week should be interesting as it will be the World Space Week 2020. Marked annually from October 4 to October 10, it is a celebration by the UN dedicated to contributions of space science and technology. It is celebrated at the international level that discusses how the space technology can be better for human condition. Over 90 nations from around the world celebrate this observance. Ahead of World Space Week 2020, we tell you about the dates, theme and significance of this celebration. Be a 'Space Hero!' Reality Show Plans To Send Winner To ISS on SpaceX Crew Dragon Rocket In 2023.

As per UN, World Space Week is defined as "an international celebration of science and technology, and their contribution to the betterment of the human condition". It was declared as a celebration from December 6, 1999 by the United Nations General Assembly. It is important because it is the largest annual space event in the world. NASA's New Website homeandcity.nasa.gov Shows How Space Tech Impacts People's Day-to-day Lives.

Dates of World Space Week

The dates of this observance are fixed between October 4 - October 10 annually. The dates are recognised based on two important dates in space history: the launch of first man-made satellite Sputnik on October 4 in 1957. The other event is signing of the Outer Space Treaty on October 10, 1967.

Theme of World Space Week 2020

Every year there is a dedicated theme decided by the Board of Directors of World Space Week Association. The theme for World Space Week 2020 is "Satellites Improve Life." It will stress on the importance of satellites in daily life and how they help in communications. Other uses of satellite are using in environmental monitoring, transportation, weather forecasting, telemedicine, science etc.

Significance and Activities

The major aims of observing the World Space Week is discussing space outreach and education. People need to be educated about the benefits we are already getting from the space technology. It also encourages more people to get into the field, especially the young people. A larger aim is also to have international cooperation in space outreach. Space Technology Predicts Droughts Five Months in Advance.

Usually, there are a lot of activities held by space agencies, planetoriums, astronomy clubs around the world. But this time, the celebrations will be virtual. There are usually events lined up all week.

