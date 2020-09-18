Do you really love the outer space and have a desire to fly out into the orbit? Then may be it is time to prove your love and be a Space Hero! A US production company is planning to produce a reality TV show competition n which a winner will win a trip to space in the SpaceX mission to the International Space Station in 2023. The company called Space Hero Inc. is planning on the production of this show by the same name, that will be see participants from around the globe who have a deep love for space exploration. A 10-day trip to space becomes the biggest prize ever awarded on TV. From Periods, Farting to Peeing in Space Know Important Facts About Difficulties Faced by Astronauts in Spaceships and How They Overcome Them.

Space Hero Inc. is founded by Thomas Reemer and Deborah Sass and led by former News Corp Europe chief Marty Pompadur. The team has secured one seat on the 2023 mission to the ISS aboard the SpaceX's Dragon rocket. They are working on a reality TV format to send a civilian into space. The show will be called Space Hero and the group of contestants selected from around the world will go through extensive training and face challenges that astronauts have to deal with in space. It will be based on voting where viewers can choose who can go to space. Eight Day Trip in Space Will Cost You Over Three Thousand Crores Rupees, View Pics of The Luxurious Travel Facility.

Once selected, the show will also take the viewer's thought the takeoff, the stay at ISS for 10 days, how is it to orbit around the planet and their journey back to the Earth. Reemer, the founder and project’s creator told Deadline, "We see the world changing in front of our eyes. In times like these we yearn to look up to people for the right reasons, so it’s time to look amongst ourselves to find the heroes that will inspire a bright future." The company is in talks with NASA for a potential partnership for onboard the ISS. The production team will also work with Axiom Space, a private space travel services provider. The company is handling all the aspects of Space Hero's private astronaut mission.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).