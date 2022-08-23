World Water Week is observed every year from August 23, Tuesday to September 1, Thursday. This week helps us explore new ways of managing water and tackling humanity’s greatest challenges from food security and health to agriculture, technology, biodiversity and climate. World Water Week is organised every year by the Stockholm International Water Institute. It brings together experts, professionals, innovators and entrepreneurs from various sectors and countries with the objective of developing solutions for water-related challenges. As you celebrate World Water Week 2022, we at LatestLY have curated ways from adding fresh fruits to using juice to make water taste better so you can drink more water daily. How Drinking Barley Water Can Help You Lose Weight

Add Fresh Fruits

Though many people enjoy having detox drinks by adding citrus fruits like lemon and oranges, to enhance the taste, you can try crushing fresh raspberries or watermelon into your water. To make water taste refreshing during summers, you can also add cucumbers and mint.

Use Flavoured Ice Cubes

Many people love to have chilled water rather than having it at room temperature. For such people, flavoured ice cubes are a very innovative way to make water taste better. You can chop cucumber, mint, lemon or any of your favourite fruits, add it to your ice cube tray along with water and freeze. Every time you are thirsty, put an ice cube into your glass of water and enjoy the refreshing taste.

Enjoy Flavoured Tea

One of the best ways to increase your water intake and make it taste better is by having more herbal, green, fruit, white and red teas. They are much better than black tea as they contain little to no caffeine.

Use Juice

Fruits like cranberry, grape, apple and pomegranate can act as a good base flavour for water. Make sure that you opt for fresh juices with no added sugar. They won’t just taste good, but also contain vitamins and antioxidants that can benefit your health too.

It is very important to have a good amount of water intake throughout the day so as to stay away from diseases. Water detoxifies your body from all the toxins, keeping you fit and healthy. This World Water Week, try and opt for easy ways to make your water taste better so as to increase your daily water intake. Wishing everyone a Happy World Water Week 2022!

