Dry Day in Mumbai, Maharashtra: Liquor Shops to Remain Shut For Shiv Jayanti 2020 on February 19, Alcohol Won't Be Served at Bars And Pubs

Mumbai, February 18: Liquor won't be sold across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, tomorrow (February 19) as the state will observe a "dry day" in view of Shiv Jayanti, also known as Shivaji Jayanti. A large number of people celebrate Shiv Jayanti to mark the birthday of Maratha ruler Chatrapati Shivaji. Hence, the state government declares "dry day" when the sale of alcohol at shops, bars and pubs is prohibited. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, SMS and GIF Images to Send on The 390th Birth Anniversary of the Great Maratha Warrior.

In Maharashtra, a holiday is also declared on Shiv Jayanti. Wide-scale celebrations, grandeur festivities, seminars and programmes are organised to highlight different aspects of Chatrapati Shivaji. Revellers and admirers add Maharaj in his name out of respect. A number of places across Maharashtra is named after Chatrapati Shivaji. His statues are also installed at various places in the state. Shiv Jayanti 2020 Greetings: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Images And Quotes to Send on The 390th Birth Anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Chhatrapati Shivaji is admired as one of the fiercest warrior kings of all times, especially in Maharashtra. Known for his geopolitical understanding and exceptional fighting skills, he was a revered figure across rivals and allies.