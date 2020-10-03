In many states of India, dry day is observed for straight seven days in October. Liquor shops remain closed for various reasons during this period of time due to both religious and secular. Several parts of India observe the Alcohol Prohibition Week that begins in October 2nd and continues till October 8. The week is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of India, who led the county in the freedom struggle against the British. Dry day will be marked in Mumbai, Pune Thane in Maharashtra on October 8. Various programmes including events are held to create awareness about the health hazards of alcohol. Dry Days in India: Check Full List of Dry Days in 2020 Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Bars, Pubs and Liquor Shops.

What is Dry Day?

Dry Day is a particular day when the sales of alcohol are banned. This can be due to a government holiday or in a particular state it can be due to a festival or important event. There are two types of dry days. That is National dry day or State level dry day. Dry days may also be declared during state council elections. Is It Dry Day Today on Mahatma Gandhi 72nd Death Anniversary? Restaurants and Bars to Not Sell Alcohol on Martyrs’ Day 2020.

What is Alcohol Prohibition Week?

Many states in India observe Alcohol Prohibition Week in October. With the increase in people who are addicted to alcohol, the week is observed to generate awareness to stop people from consuming liquor. The events are held by private and governmental organisations to create awareness and arrange seminars, debates, exhibitions that show the ill effects of drinking alcohol. Events are organised at schools and colleges about the observance. Various speeches, paintings, and talk on the topics will be held on social media also. All liquor shops will be close and hotels and restaurants shall not sell any such products.

