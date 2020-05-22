It’s Eid al-Fitr 2020! From Bajra Masala Cutlets to Oats Apple Phirni, Wish Eid Mubarak With These Healthy and Delectable No-Fuss Recipes

Cutlets (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Eid celebrations are just around the corner after a month of fasting. But apart from the praying and family get together the most lavish part of the celebration is perhaps its feats. But instead of getting your hands on those oily and fried meals, why not try to whip something healthy this Eid? After a month of fasting, feasting on heavy dishes can potentially make you suffer from an upset stomach. These easy, no-fuss recipes are as yummy as they are healthy. How many of them are you ready to try?

Bajra Masala Cutlets

Crush green chillies and garlic cloves and add them to bajra flour. Next, add kasuri methi and mix in sesame seeds, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and jagerry powder. Add in a tablespoon of oil and water and make a smooth dough and divide into medium sized balls.

Wet your palms and flatten each ball into a cutlet. Cook with little oil on a non-stick pan and serve warm.

Paneer Badam Ki Tikki

Mash boiled botatoes and paneer and combine well. Heat oil in a pan, add jeera. Let the seeds cracle and then add ginger and green chilly and toss. Add turmeric and the potato-paneer mixture. Add salt and toss for 2-3 mins and take off the flame. Allow the mixture to cool and then add cornflour and chopped coriander. Make flat patties and top with almonss. Cook the patties on both sides till brown.

Dal Paratha

Soak chana dal overnight and cook till it is al dante. Drain out the water and grind the dal coarsely with jeera and chilli powder and salt. Prepare a soft dough with wheat flour. Divide into equal portions and stuff each with the filling. Make parathas and roast on both sides using little ghee.

Oats Apple Phirni

Heat milk in a non-stick pan and bring to boil. Mis in oats and cook on medium flame for two minutes while stirring continuously. Remove from flame, add stevia or jagerry and mix well. Now add chunks of apple, mix well and refrigerate the mixture for at least 30 minutes. Serve chilled.

Eid Mubarak! Are you ready to raid your kitchen? Let us know in comments how they turned out.