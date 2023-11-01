Karwa Chauth is an auspicious Hindu fasting festival observed by women in North India. This year it will be observed on Wednesday, November 1. The Karwa Chauth dinner is eagerly awaited, as it is the meal that marks the end of the day's fasting. The fast is traditionally broken after sighting the moon, which signifies the successful completion of the day-long fast. Women often come together on rooftops or open areas to view the moon. Karwa Chauth is a special occasion, and the dinner after breaking the fast is an important part of the celebration. This dinner is an opportunity to treat your spouse with a delicious and special meal. As you celebrate Karwa Chauth 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together some Karwa Chauth dinner ideas to make the evening memorable. From Post-Fast Karva Chauth Special Thali to Sweet Rabri, Dishes to Prepare for the Feast After the Moonsighting

Paneer Tikka Masala: Paneer tikka is a popular Indian appetizer made with marinated and grilled paneer (Indian cottage cheese). You can transform it into a rich and creamy curry by adding it to a tomato-based masala sauce.

Paneer Tikka Masala (Photo Credits: Pixahive)

Biryani: Prepare a fragrant and flavourful biryani with your choice of vegetables or protein. Biryani is a special dish that is sure to be a hit.

Vegetable Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Dum Aloo: Dum aloo is a North Indian dish featuring baby potatoes cooked in a rich, spiced gravy. It's a comforting and special dish for the occasion.

Dum Aloo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Methi Malai Matar (Fenugreek Cream peas): You can consider making this creamy and aromatic dish that features tender peas in a fenugreek-infused cream sauce.

Methi Malai Matar (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Shahi Pulao: This royal rice dish is cooked with aromatic spices, saffron, and dry fruits. It's a fragrant and rich accompaniment for your special dinner.

Shahi Pulao (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Remember to create an appealing presentation for your special dishes and set the table with care to make the dinner even more memorable.

Wishing everyone Happy Karwa Chauth 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2023 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).