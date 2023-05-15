National Vegetarian Week is an opportunity to try and explore different vegetarian foods. It is observed every year during the third week of May. National Vegetarian Week 2023 will be observed from May 15 to May 21. The Vegetarian Society majorly endorses this week to help more people enjoy a vegetarian diet. This is a perfect week to disapprove of the misconception that vegetarian food is bland. As you celebrate National Vegetarian Week 2023, we at LatestLY, have bought together five recipes of delicious vegetarian dishes that you can try during this week.

Baklava With Walnuts and Almonds

Baklava is one of the most delicious vegetarian sweet dishes during National Vegetarian Week 2023. It works both as a delicious weeknight family meal and as a meal prep lunch for the working week. 5 Vegetarian Dishes You Must Eat For Muscle Development And Weight Loss.

Veggie Mac n Cheese

This is a creamy dish that will surely make you realise that vegetarian food is not so bland. This classic dish is beautifully gooey and makes a yummy dinner treat.

Black Beans and Squash Chili

This classic twist in the simple chilli recipe is a crowd-pleaser and is sure to cement its place in your meal rotation. Do give a try to the mentioned recipe to add a new flavour to your National Vegetarian Week 2023.

Beetroot and Goat’s Cheese Tart

This is a fantastic combination for a mouth-watering tart. The best thing is that you can save the leftovers for lunch the next day. You try it once and will surely try it again for the next get-together with your friends and family.

Veggie Burger

One of the easiest and all-time favourite dishes to try during National Vegetarian Week is a veggie Burger. Load all the vegetables you like, add your favourite sauces and a patty and this delicious dish is ready.

Plant-based foods have a low carbon footprint, so by choosing more veggie meals, one can make real carbon savings. Wishing everyone a Happy National Vegetarian Week 2023!

