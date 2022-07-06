World Chocolate Day, also known as International Chocolate Day or Chocolate Day is an annual celebration of chocolate. It is observed every year on July 7.

Chocolates in all forms, be it white chocolate, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, unsweetened chocolate etc. are loved by people all over the world. They use different forms of chocolates to prepare smoothies, desserts and so many recipes. As you celebrate World Chocolate Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated recipes that you can try using chocolate and enjoy the day with your loved ones.

1. Peanut Butter Chocolate Layer Cake

Try this amazing recipe to give your regular chocolate cake a twist of flavour with peanut butter icing. It is made with layers of moist chocolate cake and peanut butter frosting and chopped Reese’s peanut butter cups.

2. Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate tastes delicious in itself but can be paired up with a scoop of vanilla ice cream as well. It tastes just perfect on a rainy as well as a winter night. Try the given recipe to make a perfect hot chocolate sitting at your home.

3. Chocolate Custard

Custard is the best way to enjoy the mouth-melting taste of chocolate. The given recipe will help you give your custard the perfect consistency to make your guests drool over the delicious custard as you celebrate World Chocolate Day 2022.

4. Cadbury Milk Chocolate Cheesecake Dessert

Cheesecake is the best way to treat your guests on World Chocolate Day. The Cadbury chocolate taste will give an amazing touch to your no-bake, no gelatin cheesecake.

5. Chocolate Brownie Dessert

Brownies may be fudgy or cakey depending on their density and come in a variety of forms. A chocolate brownie dessert needs to taste just so yummy in itself that you won’t need any other thing to go along with it.

Chocolates are loved by people of all age groups, be it a kid or an adult. So, enjoy this delicious treat that shouldn’t be missed. Celebrating World Chocolate Day, don’t miss trying our above-given recipes to surprise your guests with some amazing dishes.

Wishing everyone Happy World Chocolate Day 2022!

