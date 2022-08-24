Hartalika Teej is marked every year in the month of Bhadrapada on the Tritiya of the Shukla Paksha as per the traditional Hindu Calendar. The Gregorian Calendar date for the third Teej of this year is on August 30, Tuesday. This festival is one of the three primary holy occasions celebrated by married Hindu women during the Chaturmas period and is considered highly important for the well-being of husbands. Females keep vrat during the event and devote the day to worshipping Lord Shiva and his consort, Goddess Parvati. The old-aged tradition is followed by folks who hail from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand. The day is also known as Bhadrapada Shukla Teej, and this article is about the rituals practised during the festival. Hartalika Teej 2022 Date in India: Know Tritiya Tithi, Rituals and Significance of Celebrating Hindu Festival Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Every pious festival and important Hindu ceremony like marriage is commemorated with dying hands in Henna hues. Likewise, an occasion like Teej is bound to be celebrated by getting your palms painted with Mehndi. The tiny tropical shrub whose leaves are dried up and grounded into a thick paste to give it a rusty-red pigment is used for making gazillions of designs on the palms and feet. The dye has medical and religious significance and has no side effects on the skin. In short, it is like a painless alternative to temporary tattoos that is a crucial part of any holy event in Hinduism. Below, we have covered some of the most captivating Hartalika Teej 2022 Mehndi Designs. Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 Greetings: Observe the Holy Fast by Sending WhatsApp Messages, Images, Facebook Status Quotes & SMS to Fasting Married Women.

Hartalika Teej 2022 Mehndi Tutorial Videos

Badi Teej Henna Ideas For Women

Hartalika Teej Mehndi Patterns For Beignners

Teej Mehndi Designs

Hartalika Teej is celebrated with married and unmarried women keeping the Nirjala Vrat without water for the security and happiness of their loving partners. All the ladies who marked the Hariyali Teej and Kajari Teej by visiting their maternal house return back to their in-laws during the Hartalika Teej. According to religious belief, Haritalika Teej is known as Badi Teej.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2022 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).