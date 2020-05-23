Black Rice Health Benefits: From Smooth Digestion to Weight Loss, Here Are Five Reasons to Eat ‘Forbidden Rice’

Black Rice (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Most people say one must skip rice for a fit body. However, that's not the case. There is no harm in eating rice in moderate quantity keeping in mind the total calorie intake of the day. But there are types of rice, which are different in terms of their nutritional content. We are aware of white rice and brown rice. However, not many have explored the goodness of black rice which is also known as 'forbidden rice'. Let's take a look at the health benefits of black rice, which include smooth digestion, weight loss and more. Dal Chawal for Weight Loss? How This Protein-Rich Indian Dish Can Help You Lose Weight.

During the ancient China era, black rice was a possession of only noble Chinese men and common folks were not allowed to grow and eat it. Black rice that time was the property for the royalty and the wealthy only in Ancient China. This is the reason why black rice is referred to as 'forbidden rice'. Black rice is no longer forbidden, but it is cultivated in relatively small amounts, compared to other rice varieties. In India, it is mostly grown in the states of Manipur and Tamil Nadu. The presence of anthocyanin antioxidants in black rice makes it superior to brown or white rice. It also consists of vitamin E which is good for skin and hair.

Black Rice Health Benefits

1. Smooth Digestion - Black rice is rich in fibre content which enhances the smooth flow of bowel movements, prevents constipation and bloating. Fibre also binds waste and toxins together in the digestive tract and flushes out the same after completion of digestion.

2. Aids in Weight Loss - Black rice is a good source of protein and fibre, which can aid in weight loss by reducing appetite and increasing the feeling of fullness. Also, the presence of antioxidants like anthocyanins can help reduce body fat percentage.

3. Reduce Risk of Diabetes - The anthocyanin antioxidants in black rice may help reduce blood sugar levels which make it ideal for diabetes patients. Also, the fibre enables the glucose from the grain of black rice to be absorbed by the body over a longer duration of time.

4. Good Heart Health - The anthocyanins phytochemicals found in black rice, reduce the Low-Density Lipo-protein (LDL) cholesterol also known as the bad cholesterol, thereby, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

5. Cleanse Liver - The phytonutrients present in black rice can clean the liver by eliminating unwanted substances through its antioxidant activity.

Therefore, if you are health conscious and don't want to skip rice from your meal, then you can switch to black rice. Black rice might be the nutritious form of the rice, but it must be noted that calorie-wise there is not much difference when we compare it to brown rice, or white rice, and therefore, it should also be eaten in moderation.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)