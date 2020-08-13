From the time you start noticing your breasts to the time you hit menopause, so much happens to your twins. They change in shape and appearance during pregnancy and every time you gain or lose weight. But apart from these factors, a lot of other things can also spoil the shape and appearance of your breasts. Before blaming it to your fluctuating body weight or pregnancy or any other factor, watch out for these mistakes that can potentially alter the shape of your breasts. Read on!

Wrong Bra Size

Very ironically, according to surveys, only 25% of women wear correct bra sizes. Most women either end up wearing smaller or bigger sizes. Moreover, your breasts can lose shape if it does not get the necessary support. On the other hand, putting on very tight bras can constrict the blood vessels on your breasts, making things very uncomfortable. How to Increase Your Breast Size Without Surgery? Simple Tips to Make Your Twins Look Fuller and Perkier Naturally!

Sleeping on Stomach

Who would have guessed that your sleeping position can alter the shape of your breasts? We are not saying that your breasts will become smaller if you sleep on your stomach, but with time they may change in form if you sleep on your belly. Sleeping on the left side is the ideal sleeping position for your overall health.

Working Out Without a Sports Bra

We do not have to tell you that running without wearing a sports bra can lead to deformed breasts. The constant up and down movement of the breasts while working out can cause sagging breasts, so make sure that you first have your workout gear in place. How to Choose the Right Bra Size According to Your Breast Type.

Tattoos and Piercings

Many of us like the idea of doing tattoos and piercings. Sure, you can do it on any other part of your body, but please spare your breasts. Any form of piercing or tattoo on your chest can cause a potential risk of inflammation. Breast piercing can be dangerous as lymph nodes lie very close here. What Your Breasts Say about Your Health: Changes That Could Signal a Bigger Condition.

You may be unhappy with the shape of your breasts and think of resorting to plastic surgery. But before you sign up for it remember that you are putting yourself at the risk of breast pain, infection, implant leakage and changes in nipple sensation.

