There is no magic trick to increase the size of your breast apart from surgery. So, if you want to get fuller breasts, you cannot escape the operation. Also, your breasts naturally grow only when you are pregnant. But if you look skinny around the bust area, there are a few things you could do to make your twins look a little more endowed. These exercise tips will help keep your pointers in proper shape. Read on till the end.

Exercise Your Chest Muscles

If you love hitting the gym, strength training exercises like the barbell bench press, dumbbell flyes, inclined bench press and push-ups can be excellent to activate the chest muscles. These exercises will build muscle underneath the fat to makes your breasts appear fuller and give a little boost to your cleavage. How to Choose the Right Bra Size According to Your Breast Type.

Add Fenugreek to Your Diet

Here is a fascinating fact. Fenugreek seeds contain estrogen-like substances that help boost breast size. And while there is not any evidence to support this fact, rubbing fenugreek paste on your breast have been touted to enhance your breasts. It is, however, best to consult a doctor before to be wary of any of the side effects. Happy Breasts! This Bra Size Makes the Women Happier, Reveals a UK Survey.

Keep Your Posture Erect

Straitening your back can be an easy way to lift your chest and make your breasts look fuller almost instantly. Also, for the fuller appearance of your twins wear tops with embellishments or puff on the chest area. Majority of Women in the World Unhappy with Their Breast Size.

Also, be sure to wear the right bra size and opt for push-up and padded bras. If you are unsure of your correct size, get yourself measured at a lingerie store. You could also wear push-up and padded bras.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).