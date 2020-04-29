Can You Tell If You Have Fever by Touching Your Forehead? Here's How to Check Your Body Temperature Without Using a Thermometer

fever (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

With the wave of COVID-19 pandemic, you would be more careful now than ever about your body temperature. So, when you are dealing with sudden aches or pains or a little hotter than usual, you will want to know if you have a fever as soon as possible. But if you have misplaced your thermometer in the drawer or if you do not have a thermometer around, how do you check your body temperature? Is there any way to find out that your temperature is above normal without a thermometer? Let us find out.

Do You Need a Thermometer to Tell If You Have a Fever?

The only way to know for sure that your body temperature is above 99 to 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit is by checking your temperature with a thermometer. There is no other way to guess whether you have fever accurately. It does not matter whether you are using a digital or old-school glass thermometer. Just be sure that your old thermometer is not cracked or broken. New Symptoms of COVID-19 Listed By CDC: Chills, Repeated Shaking, Loss of Taste And 3 Other Signs of Coronavirus Infection You Must Watch Out For.

Also, ensure that you clean your thermometer before you pop it under your tongue. Just lather some soap and water and clean the part of the thermometer you will put in your mouth. Then rub down the entire device with a sanitiser. What Is Normal Body Temperature: How to Know If You Have a Fever and Other FAQs.

How to Check Fever If You Do Not Have a Thermometer?

If you don't have a thermometer, but you are feeling unwell, here are a few ways to guess if you have a fever.

Listen to your body: You know how fever treats you. It makes you burn and throw off your sheets at one point and makes you chill on the other. You also experience tiredness, extreme fatigue and body aches. If you know your typical fever pattern, you might just have one.

Look in the mirror: Your face might turn red, and you may appear flushed and sweaty if you have a fever. What Is the Normal Body Temperature in Fahrenheit and Celsius? How to Know That You Have a Fever and Factors That May Affect Your Thermometer Reading.

Get moving: You surely cannot perform high-intensity exercises when you have a fever. But if you quickly get tired with a gentle movement or a brisk walk, it could be an indicator that your body is battling an invader.

Ask someone else to feel your forehead: It can be tough to gauge your own temperature, so ask someone in your family to help. If they think your forehead is hot, you most likely have a fever.

Remember, if you feel ill and have a moderately high temperature, it is your cue to call a doctor. Seek medical attention if you are experiencing a fever with other symptoms such as shortness of breath and rash.