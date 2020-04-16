What Is the Normal Body Temperature in Fahrenheit and Celsius? How to Know That You Have a Fever and Factors That May Affect Your Thermometer Reading

What is normal body temperature? (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

What is the normal body temperature? This has been a question highly googled since forever, but currently, amid the coronavirus pandemic more and more people are curious about what is the normal body temperature in humans. WHO says that "fever, cough, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties and in more severe cases an infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome" are some of the common symptoms of COVID-19. However, there have been cases wherein the patients exhibited no major symptom at all. Since fever can be one of the symptoms of a person who has been infected with coronavirus, it is important to know what is considered a normal body temperature. Coronavirus Symptoms: For How Many Days Do Signs of COVID-19 Last? Here's How Long Individuals Tested Positive for Coronavirus Remain Contagious.

What is Normal Body Temperature In Humans?

98.6°F or 37-degree Celsius is considered to be the "normal" body temperature in adults but the normal body temperature can range between 97°F (36.1 C) and 99°F(37.2 C). It is important to note that a range needs to be taken into consideration because body temperature can be affected by several other factors and therefore may differ based on the time of day, person's gender, age, and the level of activity throughout the day. While the normal body temperature may be 98.6°F (37°C), it is important to talk to a doctor if you see any kind of change in your body temperature in any way.

For over a century, normal human body temperature has been considered 98.6°F (37°C). This number was established in 1871 by German physician Carl Wunderlich, who determined the average by testing millions of patients with what was a new instrument at the time: the thermometer. Since then, however, researchers have observed that normal body temperature varies from person to person and depends on gender, age, and time of day, among other factors.

How To Know That You Have a Fever

It is well-known that a high body temperature is one of the major sign of having a fever. But that is not it, a high temperature can be sometimes accompanied by chills, headaches, fatigue, body pain, sweating during fever. According to Cleveland Clinic, adults with body temperatures above 100.4°F are considered to have a fever but in children, the readings may differ:

99.5°F or higher for oral temperature

100.4°F or higher for rectal temperature

99°F or higher for underarm temperature

Factors That May Affect Your Thermal Readings

The normal human body temperature has been considered 98.6°F (37°C), based on the analysis of German physician Carl Wunderlich, who determined this as an average temperature after testing over a million of patients using a thermometer in the 1870s. However, later researchers studied that the normal body temperature depends on various other factors and therefore may vary from person to person. Here are a few factors that may affect your thermal readings:

Gender (women generally have a lower skin temperature)

Age

Time of day

Daily Activity

Body's Cortisol Levels (the stress hormone)

There are many easy ways to get your body temperature reading using a digital thermometer. Usually, people check the temperature orally where the thermometer is placed under the tongue. Sometimes it can be done via the rectum, usually used for babies or under the armpit