We are in the middle of a pandemic. It has been a difficult time. From learning to what the virus is about to finally vaccine rollouts in various country, the journey has been challenging. With the vaccines, a ray of hope emerged among all of us in a way to get back to normalcy. But not so soon! Healthcare researchers in various countries have reported a type of yeast called Candida Auris, also called C.Auris. It has been causing severe illness among hospitalised patients. The fungus resembles the Black Plague. Healthcare experts referred the fungus as the “perfect pathogen” for a much serious pandemic. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted theorizing that the yeast-like fungal infection could be the cause of the next pandemic. So, what the fungal infection mean? How dangerous is it? Why are scientists concerned about the Candida Auris infection? In this article, we will know all about this mysterious and deadly fungal infection.

What is Candida Auris?

Experts describe Candida Auris as a nearly ‘perfect pathogen.’ It spreads easily between patients. The fungus was first identified in 2009 in Japan. Since it was recognised, emerging numbers of infections have been identified in multiple countries. It was not compared to the Black Plague until a doctor with the CDC’s anti-fungal division said that it reflected the substances found in lagoons and other bacteria-ridden areas. “It is a creature from the black lagoon. It bubbled up and now it is everywhere,” CDC’s Dr Tom Chiller was quoted saying in The Sun.

Why Are Scientists Concerned About the Infections?

As per the CDC, it is difficult to identify with standard laboratory methods, and it can be misidentified in labs without specific technology. It is essential to identify the fungus infection because it has already caused outbreaks in healthcare settings. Researchers need to fasten it up in order to take special precautions to stop its spread. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Pfizer Offers 40 Million Vaccines to Poorer Countries Through Covax.

What Are the Types of Infections Caused by Candida Auris?

In its detailed report, CDC noted that the Candida Auris has caused bloodstream infections, wound infections and ear infections. It has been isolated from respiratory and urine specimens; however, it is unclear if it causes lung or bladder infections.

Who Are At Risk?

After studies, researchers found out that people who have recently spent time in nursing homes and have lines and tubes that go into their body seem to be at higher risk. Infections were found in patients of all ages, from preterm infants to the elderly, but more studies are required to learn about Candida Auris infections' risk factors. As of now, Candida Auris has been reported from over 30 countries, including the United States of America.

What to Do If Someone Suspect They Have C.Auris Infection?

Anyone who identified a fungal infection or other healthcare-associated infection, CDC recommends seeing a healthcare provider.

As noted by the CDC researchers, more studies are to be done to find out the necessary precautions and measures to stop the further spread. It is not a great time, and people are advised to take good care of their health and be alert about possible infections.

