The foods we eat play a significant role in enhancing our health. A healthy diet is not all about maintaining the calorie count. It is also necessary to include necessary vitamins, minerals and macronutrients in proper proportion. Vitamin B17, a lesser-known vitamin, also known as amygdalin or laetrile, is found abundantly in nuts, berries and other foods. Why are B Vitamins Necessary For Health? From Salmon to Green Leafy Vegetables, Here Are Five Foods to Get These Micronutrients.

Vitamin B17 For Good Health

It is better to derive vitamin B17 from natural food sources rather than the supplement. Vitamin B17 can help regulate hypertension issues due to the formation of thiocyanate which helps in lowering high blood pressure. This vitamin is also hailed for strengthening immunity as it increases the production of white blood cells. Vitamin B17 works effectively with vitamin A, C and E to break down and eradicate toxic cells from our body. Vitamin A Health Benefits: From Spinach to Dried Apricots, Five Foods You Should Eat to Source This Micronutrient.

Five Foods For Vitamin B17

1. Nuts - Snacking nuts like almonds, walnuts, cashews and macadamia nuts can help you derive vitamin B17. Apart from this, these nuts are a good source of fibres, proteins and healthy fats.

2. Tubers - Yams, sweet potatoes and cassava are a good source of Vitamin B17. These foods are also high in potassium and other minerals which improve health.

3. Green Leafy Vegetables - Spinach, watercress are not only packed with essential micronutrients but also provide a decent amount of vitamin B17 to the body.

4. Sprouts - Sprouts consist of a good amount of vitamin B17. They are also rich in protein and enzymes that boost the metabolic process and help in weight loss.

5. Seeds - Apricot kernels and seeds of plum, apples and pears are a good source of vitamin B17. Flax seeds, squash seeds, millet seeds and buckwheat seeds are also found to contain amygdalin.

You can add the above-mentioned foods in your diet to get vitaminB17 naturally in your body. Be sure to eat every food in a moderate quantity as per your body's requirement, as overeating can cause weight gain and reverse the positive effect.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

