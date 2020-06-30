The world is fighting its challenge with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are all following the hygiene and social distancing rules to prevent the spread of the disease. Unfortunately, despite our efforts, the number of cases has only been on the rise in most countries. And while we are well-aware of the respiratory and other symptoms caused by COVID-19, did you know that the deadly disease can affect the central nervous system (CNS) too? Did this news take you by surprise? Here's what researchers conclude.

How Does COVID-19 Effect the Brain?

Most researchers believe that the neurological effect of the virus is an indirect result of either oxygen starvation to the brain or the byproduct of the body's inflammatory response. According to studies, neurobehavioural symptoms are being reported by one-third of infected individuals. Coronavirus Vaccine: Study on Mouse Finds Moderna Doses to be Effective With No Major Side-Effects.

Which COVID-19 Symptoms are Related to the Central Nervous System?

These patients have complained of suffering from dizziness, headaches, fatigue, weakness muscle pain, loss of taste and smell, and impaired thinking. Apart from these symptoms, an increased incidence of strokes is being reported. That said, long-term brain-related consequences of COVID-19 have not been determined yet. With increased instances of CNS symptoms, more neurologic and psychiatric symptoms will likely be documented. COVID-19: FDA Warns Against Side Effects of Hydroxychloroquine.

What Complicates the Disease?

Further complicating the matter, many people suffering from the effects of Sars-CoV-2 do not experience the hallmark symptoms of the disease. They do not suffer from a cough or a fever and are thought to be asymptomatic. So while they may have neurological symptoms, we may never know if this was linked to Sars-CoV-2. However, a significant number of patients tested positive for COVID-19 suffer from confusion. Clinical Trials of Hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 Treatment Suspended Temporarily by WHO Over Safety Concerns.

Since the onset of the pandemic, it has become increasingly clear that Saras-CoV-2 is not just a turbo-charged version of coronavirus that causes the common cold. We have seen unusual and sometimes terrifying traits of this disease which makes it extremely unique.

