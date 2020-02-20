Mahashivratri Offerings: Medicinal and Therapeutic Benefits and Uses of the Humble Bel or Bilva

Bel leaves (Photo credits: Wiki Commons)

In Hindu scriptures, bel tree also has an immense religious significance. Believed to be Lord Shiva's favourite tree, the goodness of this botanical wonder found a special mention in Rig Veda. Bilva or bel leaves, fruits form a significant part while worshipping Lord Shiva. On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, let us look at the significance of the bel tree that goes beyond just religious purposes. Here's how different parts of the tree can be beneficial for your health.

Bel Branches Lower Elevated Blood Sugar Levels

The trunk and the branches of the bel tree contain Feronia gum that has been shown to reduce elevated blood sugar levels. In Ayurveda, the bel branches have long been used to treat the severity of the disease.

Bel Leaves Soothes the Gut

Bel can also be excellent in treating digestive ailments. Churna from the leaves of the bel plant balances the three doshas that are incredibly effective in preventing abdominal colic pain, dyspepsia and gastritis.

Bel Fruit Boost Immunity

The bel fruit is a powerhouse of vitamin C which can be excellent to boost immunity. It is helpful in chronic diseases and provides relief from common cold, sinus, and headache. Having the bel fruit can keep out bacterial and viral infections.

Bel Fruit Gives Instant Energy Boost

High in protein, bel can give an instant energy boost. The fruit can help build and repair damaged tissue and prevent dehydration.

Bel packs a power punch of various nutrients like vitamin C, beta-carotene, protein, and riboflavin. Loaded with vitamin B1 and B2, thiamine, niacin, carotene, riboflavin, the tree also contains potent minerals like calcium and potassium.