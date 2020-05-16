National Dengue Day 2020 Date & Significance: Know More About the Day Dedicated to Spreading Awareness About the Mosquito-Borne Infection

National Dengue Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Every year National Dengue Day is celebrated on May 16 in India to spread awareness about the mosquito-borne disease and attempt to prevent the spread of the infection. The day is observed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Government of India to intensify the preparedness for the control of disease in India before the season of mosquito breeding and transmission begins. Dengue is very common in tropical countries like India. According to the National Health Portal of India, "In 2017 maximum numbers of dengue cases were reported from Tamilnadu followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Delhi and other states ." Let's discuss the date and significance of National Dengue Day!

Date and Significance of National Dengue Day 2020

National Dengue Day is celebrated on May 16 which is Saturday. The day aims at spreading awareness about this viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes that can sometimes also turn fatal. The fact that Dengue is a highly preventable disease makes all the difference. Following preventive measures to not let mosquitoes breed around you is the key. National Dengue Day 2020: From Getting Rid of Stagnant Water to Using Repellent Creams, 5 Precautionary Measures to Keep Mosquitoes at Bay.

Dengue and other mosquito-borne infections are also highly preventable. You can use simple ways to help protect yourself from the disease. Make sure to not have stagnant water from coolers or in other small containers like buckets, tyres, pet watering containers, etc. Use larvicides. Always cover water storages containers with lid. Mosquito nets or mosquito repellents must be used.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, you must not ignore the possible dangers of dengue. Here's how you can distinguish between dengue fever and fever caused by COVID-19. Experts are concerned about the annual outbreak of dengue. Warmer temperatures allow the mosquitoes to thrive posing a risk of a spike in the dengue cases and while we are already fighting COVID-19, situations only get murkier.