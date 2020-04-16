National Stress Awareness Day 2020: From Music to Yoga, Here Are Some Alternative Therapies You Can Use to Deal with Stress During Lockdown

National Stress Awareness Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is National Stress Awareness Day today! The day is dedicated to the management of stress and making more and more people aware of the harmful effects of the feeling. Stress is one of the most loosely used terms. While sometime a person may be worried for some time but may not have chronic stress, whereas some people's body may have a tendency to stress out more often than what is considered normal. Stress is a natural feeling of worrying out because of certain situations not working in your favour. However, it can become chronic if proper management measures are not taken. There can be various reasons for a person to be stressed, right from work, relationships, family, financial issues to any other issue that may be seen as a challenge or threat to a person’s well-being. Coronavirus Lockdown: Anxiety, Depression About Contracting COVID 19 Among Patients With Pre-existing Mental Health Conditions on a Rise.

Stress can sometimes even motivate you as it triggers the body’s fight-or-flight mechanism and helps people determine how to react to danger. However, becoming triggered too easily or too often or even when there are too many reasons causing stress, it can harm a person's mental and physical health adversely. While it is common to resort to allopathy medicines to treat stress, it not always advisable. If you are someone who suffers from stress you must speak to a doctor. There are also some alternative theories that can help you cope with the stress that you can try. Let's discuss! Coronavirus Pandemic: Ease Stress and Anxiety During the COVID-19 Outbreak with These CDC-Recommended Tips.

Music

Music therapy has known to have immense health benefits. The use of music therapy is said to have begun in the mid-1700s. Music has been used for the physical, emotional and cognitive well-being in people. It has been known to reduce stress and bring peace.

Meditation and Yoga

Meditation and yoga have been known to have several positive effects and one of them is the ability to reduce stress and anxiety. How to Meditate at Home - a Guide for Beginners: 7 Steps to Meditate for Relaxation, Better Focus and Peace of Mind During Lockdown (Watch Tutorial Video).

Relaxation exercises

Some simple relaxation exercise or fun cardio workout sessions like Zumba and dancing can help reduce stress!

Writing

Some people write when they are stressed out because it helps them bring out their thoughts on paper. Writing is known to have therapeutic effects.

Some of the common symptoms of stress are sweating, pain in the back or muscle spasms, fainting, headaches, nervous twitches, etc. In some cases, your doctor may prescribe antidepressants. However, there are risks associated with it and it also doesn't help people deal with stress. So you must talk to your doctor about it. As the lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 crisis reaches day 19, mental health illness has become a poignant concern for health experts with doctors stating that patients with pre-existing mental health illnesses are prone to relapsing due to the fear of getting infected.