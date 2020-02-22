No White Diet Guidelines: How Avoiding Foods With Simple Carbohydrates Aid in Weight Loss

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

We have come across various diets in recent times like the Mediterranean diet, ketogenic diet, paleo diet, intermittent fasting diet to name a few. However, the 'no white diet' has gone un-noticed. 'No white diet' is also known by the name no white foods diet or eat nothing white diet. This diet basically focuses on eliminating the majority of white foods which contain simple carbohydrates. Let's briefly discuss the guidelines of no white diet and how one should follow it for weight loss. Say No To Dessert! Benefits of Avoiding Refined Sugar And How Doing This Helps in Weight Loss.

What is No White Diet?

No white diet, as the name suggests, includes eliminating most of the food items white in colour like white flour, white rice, white bread, potatoes, refined sugar and other processed foods which are rich in simple carbohydrates. These type of foods high in simple carbs can cause blood sugar to spike and then drop immediately, which leads to overeating, thereby, causing weight gain. Also, these white foods are high in glycemic index value which can make the person feel hungry quickly. White foods should be replaced with whole wheat foods containing complex carbohydrates like whole-wheat bread, whole-wheat pasta, brown rice along with a wide variety of colourful fruits and vegetables. Almond Flour for Weight Loss: This Protein-Rich and Low-Carb Wheat Flour Alternative Is All You Need To Stay In Shape.

Guidelines to Follow No White Diet

No white diet not only restricts the eating of white flour, white rice, boiled potatoes, white pasta and refined sugar, it also disallows using solid fats that are white, such as cheddar cheese or butter. No white diet does not say that all white colour foods are bad, it only asks for food rich in simple carbs, excessive starch, refined sugar and refined flour to be eliminated. Of course, it is necessary to include white foods like white eggs, cottage cheese (paneer), white milk, cauliflower to get essential macros and micros for your body.

While following no white diet, you can include two egg whites in the form of omelettes or scrambled eggs along with two slices of whole-wheat bread. In addition, the morning meal should include muesli, oatmeal with non-fat milk topped with few dry fruits like almonds and raisins. In between your meals, you should eat citric fruits, berries and other fat burning fruits like pineapple, kiwis, papaya. The lunch should include brown rice with green vegetables along with salad, which should consist of bell peppers, purple cabbage, lettuce leaves, cucumber, tomato. Your dinner plate should have grilled fish or breast chicken along with steamed vegetables.

How Does No White Diet Help in Weight Loss

Eliminating foods rich in simple carbohydrates can significantly prove to be effective for weight loss. Also, white foods majorly include refined flour which uses nutrients from the body for digestion as during the refining process the digestive enzyme endosperm is removed. Also, all sweet items which consist of refined sugar, slow down the fat loss process and at the same time tremendously increase the overall calories. Most importantly, white foods are high in glycemic index and glycemic load, which increases hunger and, thereby, increases the total calorie intake at the end of the day, leading to weight gain. Including whole wheat foods along with colourful fruits and vegetables increases phytochemicals in the body which are linked to a decreased risk of heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

Eventually, no matter whatever diet you follow, it is necessary to eat food items and your meal in moderation, as excessive quantity can increase calorie intake and lead to weight gain. You are also required to perform some physical exercises at least five days a week to expedite the weight loss process and achieve a fit and healthy body.