Spices are an integral part of cuisines and without these, food tastes bland. Not only do they enhance the taste of food, but also increase its nutritional value and make it edible in a better way. Paprika is one of the most popular spices used across the world. It is prepared by grounding chilli peppers, bell peppers and other dried peppers coming from the Capsicum Annum family. Let's take a look at the health benefits of paprika, which can improve cholesterol level and also help in blood sugar control. Turmeric Health Benefits: Fighting Cancer, Preventing Diabetes and Other Reasons Why You Should Have This Curcumin-Rich Spice.

Paprika is available in sweet, smoked, and hot varieties which can be red, orange, and yellow in colour. Paprika is used worldwide, especially in rice dishes and stews. It is loaded with antioxidants and other vital nutrients. As per FoodData Central, one tablespoon of paprika consists of 19 percent recommended dietary intake (RDI) of vitamin A, 13 percent RDI of vitamin E, 9 percent RDI of vitamin B6 and 8 percent RDI of iron. The main antioxidants in paprika belong to the carotenoid family and include beta carotene, capsanthin, zeaxanthin, and lutein. Cinnamon Health Benefits: From Helping Build a Strong Immune System to Lowering Blood Sugar, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Eat This Spice.

Health Benefits of Paprika

1. Improves Cholesterol Level: The presence of capsanthin in paprika raises levels of good 'HDL' cholesterol which may reduce the risk of heart diseases.

2. Healthy Vision: Paprika consists of nutrients like vitamin E, beta carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin, which boost eye health and lower the risk of cataracts.

3. Blood Sugar Control: Paprika comes along with compounds like capsaicin which can help decrease blood sugar and insulin levels that could prove to be beneficial for people with diabetes.

4. Helps Heal Wounds: Paprika contains vitamin E which helps in producing red blood cells and aids in rapid wound healing.

5. Prevents Hair Loss: Paprika consists of micronutrients like iron that helps in the transfer of oxygen to hair follicles, which promotes hair growth by improving circulation to the scalp.

Therefore, you should get used to adding paprika regularly to your meals. However, it must be noted, that this spice should be added to your meal in moderation, as excessive quantity can cause heartburn and indigestion.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

