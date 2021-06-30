New Delhi, June 30: The COVID-19 vaccination drive across India has been ramped up through the availability of more coronavirus vaccines to States and UTs. The government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The Healthy Ministry released some of the frequently asked questions (FAQs) people raise about COVID-19 vaccination. COVID-19 Vaccination Myths vs Facts: No Vaccine Causes Infertility in Men and Women, Reiterates Government.

However, the commonly asked questions remain whether a person can consume alcohol/ liquor after taking the COVID-19 vaccine jab? Does it mean that a person who has taken the COVID-19 vaccine can longer drink alcohol? For how many days can a person not consume liquor after taking the COVID-19 vaccine? All these questions have been pouring in, but worry not! See what the government has to say about it.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has clarified on the question of alcohol and the vaccine in its FAQs posted on the Health Ministry’s website. The Ministry says: “As per experts, there is no evidence of alcohol impairing the effectiveness of the vaccine.”

Till June 29, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage had crossed 33 crore. A total of 33,28,54,527 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered through 44,33,853 sessions till June 30. A government release stated that more than 32.13 crore (32,13,75,820) vaccine doses have been provided by the Government of India to States/UTs so far, through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

