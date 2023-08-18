Starting a weight loss journey involves a combination of a balanced diet and regular physical activity. It is not just about exercising; what you eat also plays a crucial role. Incorporating targeted exercises into your routine can significantly enhance your weight loss efforts. If you are new to workouts and don't know what to start with, here are some forms of exercise that work best for weight loss. Want To Get Abs? From Crunches to Dead Bug, Here Are the Best Abs Exercises To Look Ripped.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

This involves a combination of multiple exercises, some intense while others are regular. With this training, one not only boosts cardiovascular fitness but also promotes weight loss by increasing the burning of calories. HIIT accelerates metabolism, improves insulin sensitivity, and effectively burns fat, perfect if you look at more activity-based workouts.

Running or Jogging

This basic yet classic cardiovascular exercise can help you burn many calories. It engages multiple muscle groups and elevates your heart rate, increasing calorie expenditure. Moreover, running outdoors offers a refreshing change of scenery. Consistent running or jogging can lead to improved endurance and better overall fitness.

Strength Training

This involves weight lifting and bodyweight exercises to gain muscle and toned body for weight loss. Building lean muscle mass increases the body's metabolic rate, resulting in more calories burned throughout the day. You can eventually increase your repetitions.

Cycling

If you prefer the outdoors, you should invest in a good bicycle and begin your weight loss journey by cycling. Cycling is gentle on the joints, making it suitable for individuals of various fitness levels. It also challenges the lower body muscles, enhances leg strength, burns calories, and can be an enjoyable way to incorporate exercise into your daily routine.

Water Workouts

You can also engage in water workouts if you can access a pool. Besides swimming, which is also best for weight loss, working out in the collection can make the same exercises, you'd do on land more challenging in water. Walking in water, arm lifts, jumping jacks, and leg kicks all work on your core muscles.

These are some of the workouts you can begin with for your weight loss journey as per your preference. But always consult a healthcare professional before starting a new exercise regimen, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

