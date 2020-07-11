Weight loss is often considered a tough task even though it's not that difficult. A smart approach is required to lose weight where one needs to make the right choice with respect to foods. Balsamic vinegar, which has a distinctive flavour that is often described as bold, tart and complex, has numerous health benefits. In this week's weight loss tip, we take a look at the properties of balsamic vinegar that can help shed some kilos. Apple Cider Vinegar Health Benefits: From Healthy Skin to Lowering Blood Sugar Levels, Here Are Five Reasons to Have This Fermented Drink.

Balsamic vinegar is a deep brown vinegar that is prepared from unfermented grape juice. This ingredient has become famous over time and is mostly used in salad dressings and marinades. Balsamic vinegar contains antimicrobial compounds, acetic acid and antioxidants that can aid in treating various ailments. It also consists of micronutrients like potassium and manganese which can help in the smooth functioning of the body. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Cocoa Powder to Lose Weight.

Balsamic Vinegar For Weight Loss

The presence of an important compound like acetic acid in balsamic vinegar makes it an ideal ingredient to be included in your meals for weight loss. Acetic acid contains strains of probiotic bacteria which can promote gut health and ensure smooth digestion. Acetic acid also helps in belly fat loss and the probiotic compounds present in it create the feeling of fullness, which helps prevent overeating. Also, balsamic vinegar is fat-free and is known for its anti-obesity characteristic.

Apart from weight loss, other reasons to include balsamic vinegar in your meals is that it can help avoid immediate spike of blood sugar. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, balsamic vinegar is anti-glycemic in nature. It must be noted that not more than two tablespoons of balsamic vinegar should be taken in a day as excessive quantity can make the throat inflamed.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

