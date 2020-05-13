What is Causing Those Quarantine Headaches? Here's How to Soothe the Pain and Get Instant Relief!

Headache (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Are you experiencing the worst of your headaches during quarantine? You are not alone! Weird sleep schedules, poor WFH posture and lots of screen time, are making a lot of us suffer from headaches. But apart from these factors, stress also has a significant role to play in headaches. Besides, a lot of us have been subconsciously clenching our jaws and grinding our teeth from all the stress. Here's how you can deal with the tension headaches during this time.

What Causes Quarantine Headaches?

Stress activates the sympathetic nervous system, which in turn activates the fight-or-flight response. Your body tenses up when you are stressed. Jaw clenching and teeth grinding is a physical manifestation of stress which in turn can give you headaches. It is medically known as bruxism, and it often causes people to grind their teeth in their sleep during stressful periods. Cluster Headache Awareness Day 2020: What are Cluster Headaches? Here's How Massages Work to Relieve the Unbearable Pain.

How is Jaw-Clenching Related to Headaches?

The pressure created when you clench your jaw can lead to an increase in temporal headaches. Sure, you can prevent the headache by not clenching your jaw but do that, you need to address the underlying cause which is stress. But during the times of COVID-19 pandemic, managing stress is easier said than done. One peak at the news can be enough to send us into a spiral of fear. While exercise and meditation can always be helpful, you may need some extra support occasionally. Can't Stop Scrolling Down the Anxiety-Triggering Social Media Feed? Here's How to Stay Informed About COVID-19 Without Getting Stressed.

What Can You Do to Relieve Headaches?

Vitamin D supplements can help ease stress and promote feelings of well-being. Underrated mood-boosters like rosemary essential oil and black cumin seed can also provide some calm and also deal with headaches. You may also want to get your hands on some herbal teas like ginger and chamomile to diffuse stress and reduce headache. Is the COVID-19 Anxiety Getting to You? Here's How You Can Use Your Diet to Diffuse Worry and Lower Stress.

Bottomline: Even amid a stressful season, we do not have to resign ourselves to feeling tense all the time. While the world is a scary place right now, there are ways you can feel more centred and at peace.