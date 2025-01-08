In a shocking incident of workplace violence in Yerwada, Pune, Shubhada Shankar Kodare, a 28-year-old accountant at WNS Global Services, was killed by her colleague, Krishna Satyanarayan Kanaujia, over a monetary dispute. The attack took place at around 6:15 PM on Tuesday, January 7, in the parking area of WNS Global Services, a multinational company in Yerwada. Kodare, an accountant at the firm, was reportedly followed by Kanaujia after a heated argument earlier in the day. The accused, also an accountant, attacked her with a chopper, causing fatal injuries. Kodare succumbed to her injuries at a nearby private hospital. The police have arrested Kanaujia, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the full details. Pune Shocker: Man Hacked to Death With Billhook by Cousin Over Relationship With Sister in Charholi, 2 Arrested.

Workplace Violence in Pune:

A horrifying workplace violence incident in Yerwada claimed the life of Shubhada Shankar Kodare (28), an accountant at WNS Global Services. She succumbed to injuries after being attacked by her colleague, Krishna Satyanarayan Kanaujia (30), over a monetary dispute. Police have… pic.twitter.com/E82dAuXpcZ — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) January 8, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)