World Tuberculosis Day or World TB Diet is celebrated every year on March 24. It is observed to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB and to make efforts in ending the TB epidemic.

Even today, TB is one of the world’s deadliest infectious killers. It is very important for a person suffering from TB to have a balanced diet. Though there are no foods that can cure TB a proper diet can be helpful. As you observe World Tuberculosis Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of food items you must eat and must avoid during the deadly infection. Face Masks Best Suited To Check Spread of Tuberculosis, Say Doctors.

Energy-Rich Foods

Carbohydrates and fats are very important during TB. These are made to increase energy. Therefore, foods like whole-grain cereals, millets, vegetable oils, ghee, butter, nuts and oilseeds should be an important part of the diet for a person suffering from TB.

Bodybuilding Foods

Animal or vegetarian sources of protein are very good body-building foods during TB. For people who consume animal products, milk, eggs, meat and fish should be a very important part of the diet and people who consume plant products can fulfil their protein requirement from cereals and pulses.

Protective Foods

The vitamins and minerals found in green leafy vegetables and fruits should be a part of the daily diet.

Alcohol

A person suffering from TB must avoid alcohol in every form. It can increase the risk of drug toxicity.

Tobacco and Tobacco Products

Tobacco and tobacco products should be completely avoided as they would impact the lungs in a bad way during TB.

Carbonated Drinks

Carbonated drinks are high in sugar and soda and therefore should not be consumed during TB.

A person with TB should try to eat three meals and three snacks during the day so as to increase the amount of food and stay active. As you observe World Tuberculosis Day 2022, you must take care of the above components in your diet for a healthy recovery.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

