Mike Yang: The Chinese-Born Musical Prodigy Set to Become the New Face of Asian-American Cinema

Mike Yang

Who is Mike Yang?

Mike Yang is a talented young artist who began his career as a musician and is now pursuing acting at the world-renowned Tisch School of the Arts in New York. This is the same institution that has produced great titans of cinema like Martin Scorsese, Ang Lee, James Franco, Adam Sandler, and innumerable others.

Finding His Inner Light

A child prodigy, Yang began to play the violin at the age of five. He quickly distinguished himself among his peers and performed at some of China’s most renowned concert halls, including the Guangzhou Opera House. Seeking a new outlet of artistic expression, Yang decided to move to New York to pursue acting. As was the case with music, he has proven a singular talent, and is currently collaborating with Emmy award-winning filmmakers on a drama film in pre-production. In the words of the wise Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu, Yang seems to have found his inner light.

Developing Under the Best and Brightest

In addition to his practical acting experience, Yang is fully dedicated to further developing his craft. He receives private instruction from Blues Blood on-set coach Matt Newton, who is among New York’s most esteemed acting coaches. He is also working closely with the director of the acclaimed T Schreiber Studio Peter Jensen. Yang’s impressive performances have gained him admission to the Atlantic Acting Studio, home to stars like Elizabeth Olson and Clark Gregg. No matter his accomplishments, Yang always has his eyes on improvement.

Expanding the Legacy of Chinese Cinema

Yang has the casual charm and magnetism that clings to any great on-screen presence. He is inspired by the success of fellow countrymen Jackie Chan and Zhang Ziyi, and aims to follow in the footsteps of their ceaseless work ethic while at the same time maintaining his humility. Yang seeks to expand upon the legacy of Chinese representation in American cinema, and is eager to incorporate his fluent Mandarin and Cantonese in his work. Hollywood would certainly do well to keep an eye on this emergent talent.