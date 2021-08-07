Murphi Kennedy, CEO of Suede Social based out of San Diego is disrupting what it means to generate organic growth and leads for high revenue businesses. Learning the ropes of social media marketing back in 2014, he started by helping his fellow DJ friends promote their own music and fully book out events. In 2017, he launched his own agency called Suede Social and fast forward to 2021, Kennedy now boasts a roster of 120+ high networth clients, across 10+ social platforms, and a team spending over $5 million dollars per year in adspend. What started as an agency specifically for DJs and Fitness professionals has blown up into a full scale digital marketing agency!

What Suede Social Is All About

By utilizing the latest and greatest organic growth strategies, Kennedy works with his clients to build their social proof with the end goal being more organic sales, more followers, and a broader digital footprint. Kennedy is all about being upfront with his clients and telling them the hard facts about social growth. He is not scared to walk away from the sale if the clients goals do not align with reality. Because of that, he’s earned the respect of all his clients for spitting the truth about what it takes to succeed on social media.

How Suede Built Its Empire

“Most of our new business came and still comes by way of referrals. Talk spreads faster than wildfire and when you do a good job for someone they love to talk about it. We also reach out to people who look like they want to scale their social presence but have hit a roadblock. That’s where we come in with our expertise!” says Kennedy.

If a client genuinely finds value in a service, then they refer the service to their friends and family. Kennedy’s business is simple. By leveraging referrals and targeted, cold outreach, Kennedy managed to scale his agency to six figures in record time by helping businesses that need a social media expert. These clients would then refer Kennedy to more in need of similar services.

The Future Of Suede Social

Taking the market by a storm, Kennedy plans to expand his business in the self service arena with a future emphasis on education and consulting with brands. He believes there are many misconceptions on how to effectively leverage social media to generate a consistent income and by doing this Suede Social will establish themselves as not only a top level marketing agency but also a thought leader that brands can go to for information, training, and to purchase services backed by SUEDE.