Paris Saint-Germain F.C. or PSG star forward, Neymar is considered one of the best footballers in the world. And this makes the 28-year-old Brazilian become the cynosure of all eyes. Neymar's actions on the field is widely discussed by his fans worldwide. And the same applies to his personal life. Fans are interested in knowing about his love life, dating history or his current relationship status. It remains a hot topic of discussion, both for fans and media. Being flamboyant, young, rich and super successful, Neymar commands all sorts of attention. So, who is Neymar Jr. dating? He has been in a relationship with some of the gorgeous women on social media. Let us dig deep and find out all about Neymar's hot ex-girlfriends, sexy hookups, if he has ever been married or vowed for commitment. Does Neymar Jr. have kids? If yes, how many and what are their names. Let's find out about Neymar's dating history right here, right now.

1. Neymar and Carolina Dantas

Carolina Dantas is reportedly Neymar's first girlfriend, who also happens to be the mother of his first and only child, son Davi Lucca born in 2011. Neymar and Carolina apparently never dated for long; in fact, many claimed they were never really a couple. In an interview, Carolina revealed how she was pregnant at 17 with then-19-year-old Neymar. Carolina said when she found out about being pregnant, both of them cried, but they decided to have the baby with their families' help. They share joint custody of nine-year-old Davi Lucca, whose mother was quoted saying, "I love my son, and I don't want to see him ever sad. Neymar and me are trying to be friends, to talk and make Lucca's life easier".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CaDantas_World (@cadantas_world)

Another Pic of Neymar With Son

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓴𝓲𝓭𝓼 𝓸𝓯 𝓹𝓵𝓪𝔂𝓮𝓻𝓼 🇧🇷 (@players.kids)

2. Neymar and Bruna Marquezine

Neymar first met Bruna Marquezine, a Brazilian actress in 2012 and was in an on and off relationship over the next few years before completely going separate ways in 2018. They were said to be quite close to each other, but opposite political views purportedly led to the end of this relationship. Bruna was quoted saying, "It was a decision that came from him, but there is a lot of respect, a lot of love, for him and for everything that we have lived for."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neymar Jr e Bruna Marquezine (@njrmarquezine)

Another Pic of Neymar and Bruna From Their Happier Times Together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neymar Jr e Bruna Marquezine (@njrmarquezine)

3. Neymar and Anitta

Larissa de Macedo Machado, known professionally by her stage name Anitta, joined the list of gorgeous women in Neymar's life when the two were spotted kissing and cuddling at the famous Rio de Janeiro Carnival. Fans seemed quite happy seeing Neymar move on rapidly from Bruna to the pop sensation. However, Anitta was not the only one PSG star was kissing during the festival's parade. He was also spotted with a mystery blonde woman after being all over Anitta! Apparently, Neymar and Anitta had hooked up in 2013, something neither of the two parties confirmed nor denied the speculation.

WHAT IS HE THINKING pic.twitter.com/E78GqTHIiX — Cleuci de Oliveira (@CLEUCl) March 5, 2019

4. Neymar and Thaila Ayala

Neymar and Thaila Ayala were an item during his Barcelona days, sometime around 2014. They would be frequently spotted together in Ibiza, visiting clubs or sharing the same cabin in a luxury yacht. They parted ways for the reasons best known to them.

Neymar with Brazilian actress and model Thaila Ayala (@ThaillaAyala) in Ibiza yesterday (via @neymarjr Instagram) pic.twitter.com/oNxWAAwYjb — FCBarcelonaFl ⏳ (@FCBarcelonaFl) July 29, 2015

5. Neymar and Barbara Evans

Another Brazilian model and actress who romanced the Brazilian playmaker for a brief time following footballer's split with Carolina Dantas in 2011. However, his relationship with Barbara got strained due to his new-daddy duties.

Neymar and Barbara Evans (Photo Credits: File Image)

6. Neymar and Carol Abranches

The two were in an open relationship in 2011. The curvy model and dancer even insisted Neymar to be the most caring of three famous men she had dated during the time they were seeing each other. Neymar and Carol were photographed spending a romantic vacation together on a yacht in Guaruja; however, their chemistry soon fizzled out.

Neymar Jr. and Carol Abranches 👅 😍😘 pic.twitter.com/QBMpdHyQYH — Frank (@Frank03751023) May 25, 2018

7. Neymar and Chloe Grace Moretz

It all began after Chloe first admitted to being smitten by Neymar's good looks on Twitter after seeing the Brazilian in action during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. "Neymar's a cutie," she tweeted on June 13, 2014. After months of cute tweets, in 2016, Neymar actually flew to Paris to hookup with Hollywood beauty, Chloe Grace Moretz. They were seen getting cosy in a Snapchat video, and this rendezvous sent fans into meltdown on social media. However, what happened to this relationship remained unknown.

Neymar and Chloe Grace Moretz pic.twitter.com/EbknOHFv0m — Eloise Gates (@Urban_Su) March 2, 2016

8. Neymar and Natalia Barulich

Speculations are rife about Neymar and Natalia Barulich's relationship hitting a rough patch, but the two were once madly in love, enough to make things official earlier this year in February 2020. The Croatian-Cuban model had met Neymar at his lavish 28th birthday party, and then there was no looking back. From posting flirtatious messages for each other on social media to making appearances as a couple, they did it all. Again, their relationship ran its course, and the two are reportedly no longer seeing each other.

Neymar and Natalia Barulich for GQ Russia. 📷Alan Gelati pic.twitter.com/FM84UwcGkM — جوزفين (@JosphineMamdouh) May 20, 2020

9. Neymar and Gabily

Gabily, whose real name is Gabriel Batista is believed to be Neymar's latest lady love. According to Brazilian newspaper, Extra, they are not committed to each other, but are in an 'open relationship.' As per the British tabloid, The Sun, Gabily had visited Paris and spent time with Neymar at his residence.

PSG star Neymar has been in ‘open relationship’ with stunning singer Gabily for last eight months Gabily is a well-known pop singer in Brazil, released her debut studio album earlier this year, after success with hits including 'Voce Gosta Assim' and 'Cansei de Ser Fiel'. pic.twitter.com/TM8KPozh0T — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) November 17, 2020

If you are wondering if these are the only women Neymar has dated so far in his lifetime, the answer is a big fat NO. There have been a lot more, mostly hookups. Andressa Suita, Elisabeth Martinez, Roberta Appratti, Laryssa Oliveira, Patricia Jordane, Mayra Cardi, Sara Vucelic, and others have dated the talented footballer in the past. Neymar has never been married, and his relationship with Bruna Marquezine was the longest-ever in his life so far.

