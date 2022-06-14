Periods are a part of woman's life that happen every month and though as a society we are far away from dealing with menstruation in the right manner, it's about time that we initiate the process. A vital step towards this would be teaching men how to behave when their partner is suffering while going through her periods. Here are some ways to be an awesome boyfriend/husband and make your partner feel better during her periods. International Yoga Day 2022: Say Goodbye to Menstrual Cramps With These 5 Easy Yoga Poses.

1. Provide Her With Physical Comfort

Give her a comforting hug, a back-rub or a foot massage as doing these things can be really comforting for her. Let her sit on your lap or even cuddle if she feels like it.If it’s the summer, make sure the AC is on and she has blankets too.

2. Don’t Act Disgusted

Show her that you’re not disgusted by the very thought of her menstrual cycle even if you don't feel comfortable initially. Do not make faces or say 'go talk to one of your girlfriends' if she tries to talk to you about it, as this might make her feel like you don't care.

3. Run Errands for Her

Thinking of sanitary items as 'girl stuff' is immature and unhelpful. Go get her the supplies she is out of and pick her up some chocolate or her favorite magazine while you are at it. This will make her feel you really care for her.

4. Suggest Healthy Practices Without Mansplaining

You can suggest simple yet healthy practices, like avoiding junk food and having a good diet, or avoiding intoxicants. However, don't force her to follow your suggestions cause ultimately, she knows what she wants. Even if it's a habit that you want her to reconsider, wait till her periods are over.

5. Make Her Feel Appreciated

Tell her how happy you are to have her in your life and also how she's a great friend, girlfriend, or wife. It's not even describable how nice it is for a person to do this. But don't go over the top her if she's snappy and irritable from the mood swings.