Diwali is for all, including your furry companions. It cannot be a fun time for one and dreadful for the other. Diwali festivities have begun in full swing in India. Families are having a great time observing the Festival of Lights with spectacular lights and delicious sweetmeats. The holy observance every year brightens our life with bliss and happiness. According to Hindu Calendar, Diwali 2022 will be marked on Monday, 24 October. Folks from different walks of life commemorate the auspicious event. It gives everybody an excellent excuse to spend extra family time. When speaking of home, how can we not talk about the most loved and important family member? Our beloved furry friends, our pets. These lovely creatures need extra attention during Deepavali festivities for many reasons we have discussed below. While there are a plethora of distinct things to watch out for, let's keep in mind a few necessary tips to ensure a pet-friendly Diwali celebration this year. Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes & Shubh Deepavali Greetings: Share Laxmi Puja WhatsApp Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers and Facebook Status Pictures With Loved Ones.

Important Suggestions To Ensure Your Pets Are Safe During Diwali:

1. Shift your pet's stay to a low-noise room or soundproof area, as loud vibrations can make your furry friends anxious. Keep doors and windows shut and extra cushions and blankets ready that can absorb loud noises.

2. Keep your pets away from sweets, as the foodstuff contains xylitol, an artificial sweetener that is harmful to them.

3. Try to take your pets on a morning walk, as keeping them indoors for 24 hours during such a festive celebration can make them feel irritated.

4. Due to booming sounds, your pets may get scared and sad. You can put ear muffs or play soothing music to make their festival stress free.

5. Keep an emergency kit ready all the time for your beloved pets with some vet-approved essential medicines and basic first aid stuff.

6. Make sure you keep lights, diyas or earthen lamps and electrical appliances away from your pets.

7. Keeping your friends with paws hydrated during the festival will help them stay relaxed.

So now you know everything crucial about how you can make your paw-fect buddies happy during Deepavali! Concurrently, we should all take one step ahead to protect the street dogs and cats by confirming they have secure shelter and access to food this festive season.

