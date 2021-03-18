Often people feel that masturbation is bad for the health and may cause problems like Erectile dysfunction or Premature Ejaculation. It has also been said that masturbation reduces your energy level and body protein levels as well. BUT is masturbation bad for your health? What are the effects of it on our body? Are there benefits of masturbation too? Let's discuss!

For starters, masturbation is extremely healthy and is not associated with any of the aforementioned health problems. These myths were used in the past to prevent people from exploring their sexuality. Masturbation is very beneficial for your health. Women often do not have an orgasm through sex and that is when masturbation comes into play. Some research has also revealed that it increases the body's immunity and relaxes you. First-Time Masturbation Tips: Right Way to Master the Art of Self Sexual Stimulation for Amazing Orgasm.

Benefits of Masturbation

Masturbation is very good for your body. You must have heard many things related to its bad effects, but science says that masturbation great for your health. It is considered good for glowing skin as well as for your heart health. Moreover, masturbation reduces stress, which also leads to better sleep. Masturbation releases hormones called oxytocin into your body makes you happy and helps you form a better bond than your partner. In addition, there is no risk of STI (sexually transmitted diseases) from masturbation.

How Much Masturbation Is Too Much Masturbation?

There is nothing called too much masturbation unless you are addicted to it to a level that impacts your day-to-day life. Many times people get addicted to masturbation to such an extent that due to this, they start avoiding schools, colleges, friends or any other daily activity. What to do in this situation? Addiction is caused by a variety of habits or substances, so there is nothing to be ashamed of it. If your lifestyle is affected by masturbation, then you should definitely meet a sex therapist.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).