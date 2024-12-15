Mumbai, December 15: A serial sex offender who had been terrorising women in Colaba, Mumbai, was caught after a two-week spree of stalking and lewd behaviour. The 22-year-old man, Nooren Mohammad Khalid, followed women from Colaba Causeway, entering their buildings and masturbating outside their doorsteps. His actions went unnoticed until CCTV footage of him was shared, prompting local hawkers to take action, leading to his arrest on Friday, December 13.

As per the mid-day report, the vigilant citizens, who recognised Khalid from the images, chased him for half a kilometre before handing him over to the police. The case began to unravel when local women in Colaba reported incidents of a man following them and engaging in inappropriate behaviour outside their homes. Khalid, a tailor by profession, would reportedly follow women from Colaba Causeway and enter their buildings unnoticed. Once there, he would masturbate at their doorsteps, often latching the door from the outside to cause further distress. Mumbai Shocker: Unknown Man Stalks and Harasses Woman in Colaba, Masturbates Outside Her Apartment Before Fleeing; Case Registered.

Despite several women reporting his disturbing behaviour, the case gained significant attention after CCTV footage of Khalid was released, which helped identify him and connect the dots. Following the publication of the mid-day report, the Colaba Causeway Tourism Hawkers Stall Union quickly sprang into action. Local hawkers, who had seen the images circulating on WhatsApp groups, recognised Khalid standing near a popular coffee outlet behind the Taj Hotel. Mumbai Shocker: Man Masturbates in Taxi Shared by Female College Student, Disgusting Video Surfaces.

Upon confirming his identity, the hawkers approached him, but Khalid fled the scene. They chased him for about 500 meters before finally apprehending him and dragging him to the Colaba Police Station, where he was arrested. As per the report, a case has been registered against Khalid at Colaba Police Station.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

