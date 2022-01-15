The ultimate pleasure of sex aka the big O is not achieved by some magical spell but by simple tricks and attention to detail. If you are someone who wants to make his girlfriend/wife go crazy in bed and experience the best orgasm of life, you can just follow some really easy XXX sex tips. To start with do you know that women experience more than one types of orgasms? As you may also know that achieving orgasm for women is a more difficult task than that of men. According to a study, it has been found that only 30% of such women are able to get extreme pleasure during normal sex. Most women are unable to achieve orgasm via penetrative sex. Check out some of the best tips to give your girlfriend/wife the most amazing orgasm: Types of Orgasms: From Boobgasm to Analgasm, Different Ways Women Can Climax to Achieve the Big O.

Use Your Tongue Right and Don't Forget The Boobs

When you go down on women, you can use your tongue right as you suck/lick your partner's vagina. Men can play around with their tongue to tease the sensitive parts of women while going down on them. You can also press the woman's breast to give her a boobgasm.

Clitoris Rub, Suck, Lick and Repeat

Women love a little lick and suck down there around the vagina. Women's clitoris is often ignored. About 8000 nerve-endings are found in clitoris of the vagina. Keep licking and sucking the vagina as you use your tongue inside in different ways.

Focus on Foreplay

Half the battle can be won before having intercourse via foreplay. Kissing, touching and pressing the thighs are some great ways. Many men do not give time for foreplay, so here are a few tips:

Sexy undressing session

Caress slowly

Deep Kisses

Kiss other erogenous zones.

Body massage

Finger Magic

Fingers can also act like magic wands. Just use them properly. First of all, make sure that your hands are clean and the nails are not too long. With this, you can pleasure your partner using finger sensuously. Use your fingers to tease the G-spot. How to Finger Your Girl for an Orgasm She Won't Forget: 'Handy' Fingering Tips for First-Timers

A-Spot

People definitely know about the G-spot but not many would not know about women's A-spot. Women also have a spot way inside the vagina. Many people do not reach this depth during sex.

These five ways for women to orgasm are very easy and will definitely help you. For this, you do not have to visit any doctor or take any medicine. You can go ahead and try it with your partner tonight!

