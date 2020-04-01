How to Use a Vibrator to Get the Big O? 5 Ways You Can Make the G-Spot Stimulation Hotter During Quarantine for Best Orgasm

Vibrator (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Vibrators and other sex toys should be your go-to to derive an intense orgasm, at least during quarantine when you are not able to meet him for the greater good. Self-quarantine and social distancing may not allow you to have intercourse with your partner(if he is not quarantined with you) but that doesn't mean you cannot have fun all by yourself. Technology has come a long way and it can help you give a great time under the sheets all by yourself. Currently, your best sex partner is you so here's how to make the vibrator play extra hot. Sex Toys: Using a Dildo For The First Time? Here Are Masturbation Tips You Don't Want To Miss.

Choose The Right Vibrator

The sex toy market is busting with new types of vibrators and dildos every day, read out the specifications and order the best one for you. For starters, you can go with just the classic bullet vibrator and slowly advance to the more intricate version that resembles the real thing. Electric Toothbrush as Sex Toy? Crazy Household Things People Have Used As Vibrators for Masturbation.

Play With Your Clit While Taking It All In

Don't be in a hurry to insert it inside. Playing with the clitoris is actually the best part. While slowly inserting the vibrator inside, massage the clitoris for the extra stimulation. You can also use your fingers alongside to make it even better.

In and Is Your Way To Go

It is not just about inserting the vibrator inside your vagina but to explore your pleasure point. Take your vibrator in and out to explore your erogenous zones. While enjoying the penetration you can also do clitoral play for double fun!

Explore Boob Play With Vibrator

Why should your clitoris have all the fun? Vibrators aren't just meant for your vaginal area, you can use it on all your erogenous zones. Right from your nipples to areolas to your armpits to your neck area, explore away!

Use Lube

Lube doesn't just make up for the lack of lubrication but also makes your erogenous zones more sensitive and smooth.

The sky is the limit when it comes to having fun with the vibrator. You can also try using the sex toy in front of your partner to give him the pleasure of seeing you turned on. If used correctly you can have unforgettable multiple orgasms.