Sex with Partners of Different Heights and Sizes: From Doggy Style Using Plus-Size Strap-on to Sex Stool, Hacks to Sizzle up Your Night

Sex (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Thanks to all those movies, we grow up to believe that sex is perfect. It is all about two young, good-looking, individuals with perfect bodies trying to make love, and then even succeeding at it. However, just as we grow up and experience sex ourselves, we come to terms with reality. Which is, sex isn’t exactly what they show in the movies. There’s a lot that goes into it before you and your partner can actually feel equally aroused and orgasm together. Sex Query Of The Week: Sex Positions, Tricks and Tips For Couples With a Height Difference.

What if one of you is slightly curvier than the other? How do you manage sex if there is a stark difference in both of your heights? Well, believe it or not, these logistical things matter… A LOT when having sex. So what if you and your boo are not of the same size! You can still have crazy hot sex thanks to these sex hacks in the bedroom.

Mutual Masturbation instead of Missionary Sex

If your partner is taller, having sex in the missionary position can be quite a task. So, instead, try mutual masturbation first. Do make sure that you’re both having eye contact all throughout while pleasuring yourself. This will not only cut down the awkwardness, but will also give you a sense of pleasure as you will see your partner touching themselves.

Have a Sex Stool

A sex stool can be your tool! If it is the height difference that is stopping you both from having great sex, use a stool. The partner shorter in height can stand on it and make penetration much easier for both. Also, believe it or not, standing sex is hot is in its own way! So, do go ahead and try it out.

Try Spooning if One of You is Curvier

Having sex can be a challenge when one of you is curvier. Curvy belly or breasts can hamper penetration sometimes. In such cases, you can easily try spooning and satisfy each other.

Try the Doggy Style With a Plus-Size Strap-on

There are plus size doggy straps for curvier women available online that can help in deep penetration. Although you and your partner may not be into BDSM at all, this will just add up the excitement and give you all sorts of ‘rough sex’ feels.