Are you a big fan of old-school romances and long-lasting love stories? If yes, then you might want to watch out for the latest dating trend that is making waves in the dating world. Every other day, we come across new dating terms and trends. The latest dating trend is quickly gaining popularity, especially among Gen Z. After dating trends like submarining, love-bombing, breadcrumbing, zombeing, and more, there's a new dating trend in town—sledging—and it is popular during the winter months and festive season. But while it is becoming popular, sledging is gaining a reputation for being toxic, as it could end up causing stress and emotional harm to one or both people involved. Are you curious to learn more? Here's everything you need to know about sledging, a winter dating trend.

What Is Sledging?

You may pretend to be in love and take your partner for a ride at any time of the year. But the sledging dating trend usually takes place during the winter months and the festive season. The sledging dating trend is when someone pretends to be romantically interested in another person. They do this so that they do not have to feel lonely, left out, or have a temporary partner during the holidays. Once the season ends, they no longer pretend as if they are interested in the relationship, and they often breakup or disappear after the holidays.

In Sledging, Gen Z drags a person through the winter months and festive season to avoid being single during the holidays and the celebratory period. Unlike in genuine relationships and strong bonds between people, sledging is not about real feelings or long-term commitment. It can end up hurting the person being used, and it could even leave them feeling confused or upset. While it may seem like a harmless dating trend, it is a toxic behaviour that could cause immense emotional damage to the person who is taking the relationship seriously.

How Is Sledging Different From Cuffing?

Sledging and cuffing are both dating trends that usually happen during the colder months of the year, but they are both very different. Cuffing refers to a person being handcuffed or tied down to a partner. In cuffing, a person may look to start a relationship during the colder months or the festive season because they want to spend this time with someone and feel cosy around. A person could get into a relationship even though they wouldn’t generally be interested in commitment. This relationship may blossom into something serious and genuine or it may fizzle out once spring and the warmer months roll in.

Sledging, on the other hand, is when someone pretends to be interested in another person only to avoid being alone during the festive season and the holidays. That’s not all! The person uses their partner as a companion to attend parties, have someone to cuddle with on colder days, avoid the stigma of being single, does not have to end the year alone, have someone to split the holiday chores and costs with, have sex whenever, or just not be able to find someone else during this time. Once the season ends, they usually disappear without any commitment or responsibility. While cuffing can be genuine and often results in long-lasting relationships, sledging is often done with selfish motives, and it leaves one person feeling hurt and used.

If your partner seems disinterested in your life, avoids talking about your future, does not have a shared vision, is primarily interested in getting physical, gets annoyed easily with you, and criticises everything you do, then these are signs of them wanting to drop the sledgehammer on the relationship once the holidays are over.

Sledging is a very toxic dating trend that is popular during the autumn and winter seasons. To avoid falling into this trap, always keep the communication open, be genuine about how you feel about your partner, and do not fake feelings or delay a breakup just to have a partner for the holidays. Even if it is temporary, it is important to treat everyone with respect and thoughtfulness.

