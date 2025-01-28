The world of relationships and dating is constantly evolving. Gone are the days when dating and being in a relationship were straightforward. In the past, if you liked someone, approached them, and they liked you back, the two of you would become exclusive. Today, things are very different, with many people exploring multiple options. Almost every day, we come across new dating terms and relationship trends. Previously, you may have heard of terms like cuffing, dry dating, submarining, open casting, infla-dating, sledging, situationships, guardrailing, and more. Now, there is a new dating trend that is going viral online. The latest trend to capture people’s attention is solo-polyamory. It has left everyone wondering if it is the same as being single or if it is different. Here’s what you should know. Submarining Meaning: What Is ‘Submarine’ in a Relationship? Is It Different From Ghosting? Here’s What You Should Know About the Sneaky Dating Trend.

What Is Solo-Polyamory?

Solo-polyamory, also called ‘Solo Poly,’ or ‘singleish,’ is when someone has intimate relationships with multiple people but chooses to live independently, like a single person. They usually do not live with their partners, share finances, aim for regular relationship milestones, or climb the traditional relationship ladder—think love, dating, marriage, children, or just the intertwining of lives. Instead, they make their independence a priority, and they often see themselves as their own and main partner.

Is Solo-Polyamory the Same As Being Single?

Solo polyamorists live as independent people, much like single people, but they still get involved romantically with people, often more than one at a time, and have consensual sex as well. This means that they are not single in the usual sense but more singleish. Some solo polyamorists also follow relationship anarchy or non-hierarchical polyamory. In relationship anarchy, partners are not ranked as primary or secondary, and romantic partners are usually seen as equal to friends. They often also make their own rules for each relationship.

Most people who practice solo-polyamory choose this lifestyle as it perfectly aligns with who they are. They believe this lifestyle needs a lot of commitment, coordination, and self-reflection. Solo polyamorous people value their independence and enjoy their alone time while being dedicated and committed to their partners.

