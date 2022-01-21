Wedding seasons are the most exciting time. Be it, friends or family, a wedding is a special time for not just the groom and the bride but also for their family, relatives, friends and even colleagues. Something that makes the wedding a great occasion is the amount of celebration it comes along with. More than anything the amazing dance numbers are performed by everyone at a wedding.

The choreography and preparations are full of fun, drama and cherishing moments. The Eight Count Dance Company aka ECDC by Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat is the new wedding fever this season. ECDC is known for its choreography numbers at weddings since May 2018.

ECDC’s man Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, lovingly known as Monty has been working as a creative genius alongside other desired choreographer. Their motto is to make everyone dance irrespective of the individual being a dancer or a nondancer.

They claim to not just help the bride and groom to dance on their hooks but also the others who want to perform in the event. They are not just involved in handling weddings but also corporate events for years now.

Monty alongside other choreographers in the team are also specialized in understanding the theme of the event and pulling off choreography for everyone accordingly. From breathtaking grand entries of the bride and the groom to setting video sequences, ECDC has been appreciated for their ace work by their clients.

The team has been personally picked by Monty and are professional choreographers who have also worked with a clientele spread across the globe. They have completed over 15 virtual weddings in the USA, UK, UAE, Australia, and Greece which includes online sangeet functions even during the pandemic. Every team member is equally trained to conduct online sessions for choreographies helping many families fulfill their ideal marriage day celebrations.

ECDC has been part of huge weddings in the past and has been known for its care services across the globe. They also offer dance classes including styles like Bollywood, contemporary, hip-hop, classical, ballet, and zumba amongst many others. Eight Count Dance Company believes in delivering with care no matter what the occasion is.