Maharashtra's Valley of Flowers, the Kaas Pathar is in full bloom. The Kaas valley which sees beautiful flowerbeds of is one of the popular monsoon tourist spots. Right after the rain, the flowers start blooming and this region has over 800 varieties of flowering planets, making it an important biodiversity hotspot in the state. However, because of the pandemic, this time people have been advised to stay at home and not travel to the region to view this spectacle. Forest officials themselves have given out warnings to people to not come to Satara's Kaas Pathar. Fact Check: Picture of Kaas Pathar in Full Bloom With No Tourist Intervention is FAKE! Know Truth About The Viral Photo.

As per reports, signboards about Kaas Plateau being closed for tourists have been put up on the way leading here. And those who have still made their way to reach the spot, necessary action has been taken against them by the forest department. People outside of Satara entering the area will be severely punished by the officials. So this time, it is wise to stay indoors and go through the pictures online.

An ideal time to visit Kaas Pathar starts after mid-August until mid-September. A little after the rains, the plants are in full bloom. Kaas Plateau became a part of a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site in the year 2012 because of its ecological diversity. It sees over a thousands of visitors every year to catch a glimpse of these beautiful blooms but this time, the spot has been closed. The COVID-19 cases are growing steadily in Maharashtra and currently there are over 7,000 cases in Satara district. So it is wise for people to stay at home and be safe.

