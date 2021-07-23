NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 Venus Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: VENA) ("Venus"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and VIYI Algorithm Inc. ("VIYI Algo"), a Cayman Islands exempted company controlled by WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI), announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. A newly created merger subsidiary of Venus will be merged with and into VIYI Algo with VIYI Algo being the surviving entity and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Venus. Upon closing of the transaction, Venus will change its name to MicroAlgo Inc.

VIYI is dedicated to the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms. VIYI provides comprehensive solutions to customers by integrating central processing algorithms with software or hardware, or both, to streamline their digital services for end-users or technological development purposes, thereby helping them increase the number of customers, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve direct cost savings, reduce power consumption, and achieve technical goals. The range of VIYI's services includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services. VIYI's ability to efficiently deliver software and hardware optimization to VIYI's customers through bespoke central processing algorithms serves as a driving force for VIYI's long-term development.

Currently, VIYI's technology and solutions are mainly in the field of internet multimedia video advertising, internet gaming entertainment, where VIYI has historically been successful in providing advertising distribution solutions, online game agent solutions, software services, and comprehensive solutions for enterprise customers. Starting in September 2020, VIYI developed its intelligent chips solutions by acquiring 100% owned subsidiary Fe-da Electronics as VIYI believes that the demand for algorithms in the semiconductor sector is growing rapidly, representing huge market potentials.

In the mid-to-long term, VIYI will continue to adhere to its strategic mindset. By improving upon each iteration of VIYI's one-stop intelligent data management solutions made possible by VIYI's proprietary central processing algorithm services, VIYI can help customers to enhance their service efficiency and make model innovations in business, and actively enhance the industry value of the central processing algorithm services in the general field of data intelligent processing industry.

VIYI derives its revenue primarily from (i) central processing algorithms services for the internet advertisement and internet gaming industries and (ii) intelligent chips and services, including software development.

VIYI's revenue from central processing algorithms for the year ended December 31, 2020 was RMB 307.8 million, which represents an increase of RMB 196.6 million, or 176.8%, from VIYI's total revenues of RMB 111.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. VIYI's gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2020 was RMB 125.2 million, representing an increase of RMB 61.1 million, or 95.3%, from RMB 64.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. VIYI's net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was RMB 91.5 million, representing an increase of RMB 48.1 million, or 110.7%, from RMB 43.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

VIYI enjoys stable and long-term strategic alliances with many of its customers in the internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip design and development. VIYI's customers are internet advertising integration agencies, online game developers and distributors, electronics manufacturers, and internet information infrastructure service providers who have entered into a master agreement with VIYI and used its services according to such agreement during the relevant contact period. VIYI's customers typically enter into a master agreement with VIYI for a fixed term, which means VIYI is constantly communicating with its customers to help them explore needs or applications which may be optimized. Once that need is identified, VIYI's customers send in a separate request for service engagements or products, or both. VIYI's involvement in its customers' process of identifying needs means they count on VIYI as trusted advisors to introduce them to industry trends and VIYI's latest technological developments. This close collaboration creates a synergistic effect between VIYI and its customers, which results in high customer loyalty.

Market leader in cutting edge technology protected by intellectual property rights

The CIC Reports indicates that VIYI is the market leader in terms of the quantity of intellectual property. As of May 25, 2021, VIYI owns 370 proprietary intellectual property rights, which include 273 copyrights of which 270 are software copyrights, 37 patents, 23 registered trademarks, 18 exclusive rights for the layout design of integrated circuit, and 19 domain names. The large quantity of intellectual property at VIYI's disposal as compared to VIYI's competitors exemplifies VIYI's commitment to research and development and long-term development. For a comparison of the number of intellectual property at VIYI's disposal as compared to VIYI's competitors, please see "Industry Overview — Intellectual Property Rights Ranking in The Field of Central Processing Algorithm Service."

VIYI leverages its fixation on staying in the forefront of technological development to help customers explore solutions and needs that are yet to be identified. VIYI then provides proprietary central processing algorithm solutions to meet those needs.

To maintain VIYI's market leader position, VIYI is seizing opportunities arising from the increasing global application of emerging technologies such as cloud computing, AI, and 5G, by focusing on applications stemming from these technologies that are ripe for optimization via central processing algorithms. In the year ended December 31, 2020, VIYI expended RMB 14,887,439 in research and development; VIYI intends to commit more investments in the future to improve upon its research and development platform, retain talented individuals in the field of central processing algorithm technology, and strengthen the research and development for core technologies and products. VIYI's efforts for research and development have, and will continue to secure VIYI's market leader position through technical barriers, which has allowed VIYI to stay afront and be the first choice of VIYI's customers.

According to the CIC Report, benefiting from the development of IoT, cloud computing technology, and the increasing government investment, artificial intelligence market size is in the process of speedy expansion, and it is expected that the scale of core industries will reach RMB 400 billion by 2025, representing an increase of RMB 350 billion between 2020 to 2025. The development of the artificial intelligence market will drive the growth of the central processing algorithm intelligent chip optimization solution industry.

In the future, IoT will provide more data collection terminals, which dramatically enhances the data volume. Big data provides information sources for AI, cloud computing offers a physical carrier for AI, and 5G reduces the delay of data transmission and processing. 5G, IoT, cloud computing all put forward higher data processing, analysis, and other needs and requirements. The central processing algorithm intelligent chip solutions combined with hardware performance optimization, software algorithm optimization, and other vital technologies will make breakthrough progress in the future under the background of the increasingly mature emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, cloud computing, and big data.

