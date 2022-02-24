As the world enters another year in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, health is increasingly on everyone’s mind. Be it virus or bacteria outbreaks, the need to enforce higher standards of hygiene in both public and private spaces. Means of frequent disinfection and sanitation aside, maintaining a clean, germ-free living space can be a rather tedious job.

The same awareness of cleanliness should also reflect in your immediate surroundings. While getting your house’s walls painted, picking an antibacterial paint is hardly a priority. That’s despite the fact that house walls have the potential of becoming the perfect breeding grounds for dangerous microbes. In humid climates, excessive moisture in the air can give rise to bacteria, fungi and other pathogens. With services like those offered by Berger Paints for interior walls, it’s easy to take care of dampness and seepage with their end-to-end scientific waterproofing.

For an extra level of hygiene and safety from germs, it is a great idea to choose antibacterial paints for painting the walls of your home. These days, they are incredibly easy to find, and come in different varieties. For instance, if you live in a coastal area, you can use Berger's Rangoli Total Care, which offers protection against fungal and algal attacks. These solutions assume an even more crucial role if you have young children in your family.

What Antibacterial Paints Really Do

Thanks to a scientifically formulated composition, these paints are inherently resistant to any germ depositions. They contain what are known as antimicrobial additives. This enables the best Berger Paints for interior walls to effectively tackle germ deposition. By eliminating microbial activity on wall surfaces, these antibacterial paints protect your family from infection-causing pathogens. According to the American Coatings Association, wall paint that is fortified with antimicrobial properties can protect against stain- and odour-causing bacteria.

Having made the effort to equip paint against microbes, paint companies have also started to focus on tackling another indirect health risk. Formaldehyde is a common chemical compound present in wall paint, and exposure to it is widely known to pose both short- and long-term risks, especially for people with breathing problems. While finalising the paint and interior design for your home, it’s important to check if the antibacterial paint you’ve opted for also reduces formaldehyde.

Getting your house walls a fresh coat of anti-bacterial paint is important, but the thought of exposing family members to infection might also cross your mind. That can be addressed to a large extent with Berger’s Express Painting. This service has provided people with a safe, hassle-free, and quick house painting process throughout the pandemic. The painting professionals follow pandemic-appropriate protocols, keep contact minimal and properly sanitise your home before they leave. For an even more convenient painting experience, you could use the Berger Express Painting app to seek consultancy and keep track of the painting project at your home.

Choosing the Right Paint and the Key Benefits of Anti-Bacterial Paint

There are several levels to looking at the ideas of cleanliness and hygiene, and to incorporate them into your home’s wall painting ideas. The first is to choose a paint brand that offers the highest effectiveness against bacteria. Any environment contains a large number of strains, and anti-bacterial paint should provide substantial coverage of them, along with fungi- and algae-inhibiting properties. Choose paints with a low-VOC count, and you can rest easy. It’s worth investing your time in researching the brand. For instance, Berger even has a reputation for innovations that goes beyond painting house walls, having offered their Antimicrobial Powder Coatings for use in hospitals in the pandemic.

The other factor to take into consideration is a clean look. Will the paint render a good sheen, richness of colour and smoothness, adding up to a luxurious finish? Remember that if you invest in premium paints with luxurious finishes, they provide added incentive to keep your walls clean and sanitised. These paints offer high scrub resistance and washability.

Take, for instance, Berger Silk Glow, which immediately enhances the beauty of your walls by providing them a lustrous finish and rich colours. Berger’s Silk Glamour interior paint is another interior emulsion that comes with a Green Pro certification, meaning that the paint has an extremely low-VOC count. This way, you’ll also be keeping the environment clean.

It is always a plus if your paint is damp-resistant. Do check for existing seepage problems to make sure they wouldn't worsen into mould or fungus. One easy way to do that is to use tools like a Moisture Metre for an accurate diagnosis. Dampness and mould are known to worsen asthma, trigger allergies and even prove dangerous for compromised immune systems. If avoiding leeching, discolouration and lump-formation is of importance to you, opt for paints with cross-linking polymers.

With the pandemic shaping our daily lives, managing multiple illnesses and lifestyle diseases will be a challenge. Opting for anti-bacterial paint goes a long way in ensuring your family's good health.