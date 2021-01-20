Marathi actress Mansi Naik has tied knots with boxer Pradeep Kharera and fans cannot contain their happiness. The two married in Maharashtrian customs in a simple ceremony in Pune on Tuesday. Professional boxer Pradeep and Mansi have been dating each other for more than a year and a few weeks ago they decided to get married and even shared a beautiful reel dancing on the tunes of Saajanji Ghar Aaye From "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai". Mansi Naik came into the limelight a while ago because of the resemblance of her looks with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Manasi Naik opted for a Jodha-Akbar for the marriage ceremony. She also shared the wedding photos on her Instagram. Sharing her wedding pictures, she wrote, "Mr and Mrs Kharera". Her bridal avatar looks like it is inspired by Aishwarya's lehenga in 'Jodha Akbar'. Photos of Mansi Naik went viral on social media last year for looking like Aishwarya Rai. Mansi has shared the wedding photos on her Instagram. Sharing her wedding pictures, she wrote, "Mr and Mrs Kharera .. Mansi Pink is seen in a bridal colour lehenga in the wedding photos. Her dress looks inspired by Aishwarya's lehenga in 'Jodha Akbar'.

Manasi Naik Weds Boxer Pardeep Kharera!

Manasi Naik As Marathi Bride

Manasi Naik & Boxer Pardeep Kharera's Engagement Video

Pradeep Kharera and Mansi Naik have been dating each other for a year and got engaged sometime back. Her engagement photos were also seen on social media. Mansi will stay in Haryana after marriage as her husband Pradeep Kharera hails from Haryana. Pradeep is a professional boxing player from Haryana. He has won the WBC Asian Title Champion.

