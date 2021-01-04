Two men with parachutes jumped from the 25th floor of Nashville Grande Hyatt. According to witnesses, after jumping from the rooftop bar, they landed in a nearby parking lot. It was found that the duo were BASE jumpers. However, police said their actions caused 'mass panic' among the bar's patrons. Hotel security told police that two men were hotel guests. Local resident Amanda Bagley who was at the bar on Broadway witnessed the incident around 6:50 pm on Friday and recorded it on her phone. The video has gone viral in which she had been heard screaming multiple times saying, "Oh my God." As it was shared widely on social networking sites, people exclaimed at what the men did without prior warning to people around them. Mysterious 'Jet Pack Guy' in Los Angeles is Back! Man Flying Near Plane Captured on Video.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the men approached the ledge of the rooftop bar on the hotel on Friday night and jumped off it, leaving people screaming. The hotel was quoted as saying, "The hotel immediately engaged local authorities, and the guests were subsequently evicted and banned from the hotel. We vehemently condemn this kind of reckless behaviour, and further questions regarding this situation may be directed to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department." Daredevil Vince Reffet Performs 'Jetman' Stunt by Flying Like Iron Man on Dubai Coast.

BASE Jumpers Leap From 25th Floor of Nashville Hotel:

BASE JUMPERS AT THE GRAND HYATT NASHVILLE #nashvillenews pic.twitter.com/PJf6qfxStx — Amanda Bagley #SaaS #XR (@AmandaReality) January 2, 2021

Other witnesses also saw two men parachuting throughout the street to a nearby parking area. After landing, they got into a parked automobile and drove away. The rooftop bar is open to hotel visitors and patrons. The identities of the men are not known and they remain at large with an investigation ongoing.

